Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fan Reminds Us Why This Matters; Cast Responds
Sometimes, it almost feels like the amazing television goddess Karma is listening. Less than a day after we got done talking about how dedicated of a fanbase Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. still has even after the show's been off the air for years, we got a reminder of why they have such a dedicated fanbase. And that reminder came in the form of a video that series fan @fullswampwitch_ aka mariah (Taylor's Version) posted via Twitter, a video that reminds us that underneath all of the arguing and complaining and "-splaining" and gatekeeping? There's the love we have for the shows that mean oh so much to us, the shows that become a part of the family. And that's exactly what she wanted Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Maurissa Tancharoen, and others to know, that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. meant so much to her and her dad, and the times they spent together watching the series.
Here's a look at her initial video sharing the times she and her father spent bonding over their shared love for the show, followed by responses from Gregg, Wen, Tancharoen, and series recurring & actor/comedian Patton Oswalt:
And here's a look at her response to the outpouring of love as well as a video of her father first opening the AOS shirt she bought him: