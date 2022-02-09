Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fan Reminds Us Why This Matters; Cast Responds

Sometimes, it almost feels like the amazing television goddess Karma is listening. Less than a day after we got done talking about how dedicated of a fanbase Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. still has even after the show's been off the air for years, we got a reminder of why they have such a dedicated fanbase. And that reminder came in the form of a video that series fan @fullswampwitch_ aka mariah (Taylor's Version) posted via Twitter, a video that reminds us that underneath all of the arguing and complaining and "-splaining" and gatekeeping? There's the love we have for the shows that mean oh so much to us, the shows that become a part of the family. And that's exactly what she wanted Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Maurissa Tancharoen, and others to know, that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. meant so much to her and her dad, and the times they spent together watching the series.

Here's a look at her initial video sharing the times she and her father spent bonding over their shared love for the show, followed by responses from Gregg, Wen, Tancharoen, and series recurring & actor/comedian Patton Oswalt:

As a dad who watched the show with my daughter, this moved me so deeply. Sending you and your family so much love, Mariah. https://t.co/FNxT5mlE0H — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) February 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Dearest Mariah,

So sorry for your loss. Your story here crushed me. Losing a parent is the toughest. Thank you for sharing your beautiful story. Hope #AoS keep your father alive in your heart with every rewatch. ❤️ xoxo,

Ming-Na aka #agentmay#AgentsofSHIELD https://t.co/THzQ0rCdko — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) February 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Thank you so much for sharing your touching story with us Mariah. We're so honored that we were a part of your bond with your awesome dad. Sending so much love your way! 💗 https://t.co/9XCSVHPCkG — Maurissa Tancharoen (@MoTancharoen) February 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

This is so sweet and beautiful. So happy to have been a part of a show that meant so much to you and your dad. He sounded like a wonderful man. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/1pztk1QyoX — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at her response to the outpouring of love as well as a video of her father first opening the AOS shirt she bought him:

There's more I want to say that I can't fit into a tweet, and yet I can't stop my mind from racing long enough to put my gratitude into words ❤️

I can't even begin to express my gratitude to everyone who's shown me such kindness today. Whether cast, crew, fans, friends, strangers pic.twitter.com/ia0aSWvnH5 — mariah (Taylor's Version) (@fullswampwitch_) February 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Found the video of him opening the Shield shirt I got him, Christmas of 2014. He was a great dad, an even better grandpa to my nieces and nephews, and never withheld an "I love you." What I wouldn't give to hear that laugh again. pic.twitter.com/5dSjbbOidS — mariah (Taylor's Version) (@fullswampwitch_) February 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet