Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Ming-Na Wen Comments on #SaveAgentsofSHIELD

So the last time we checked in on how things were going in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., there was some concern based on what went down during the series/season finale of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye about whether or not the show was considered part of prop MCU canon. At the same time, the streaming series as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. Combine those things (and more, as we detail below) and what you get is today's #SaveAgentsofSHIELD social media campaign as the fans look to get Marvel Studios to officially make AOS part of the MCU. Now we're getting a chance to hear from a very important name from the series, with The Book of Boba Fett & Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen sharing her thoughts on the campaign with Deadline Hollywood. "I love that our small fanbase is getting bigger and bigger because I think people are starting to rewatch all the episodes and realizing what a wonderful series it was and I love the fans and the fans' reactions," Wen explained. As for the possibility of a series revival? Wen kept her response vague but positive with, "Fingers crossed! Who knows?"

After five episodes worth of speculation during Hawkeye that there was a lot more going on with Clint's wife Laura (Linda Cardellini) that she has a lot more going on in her past than we've been previously led to believe, that speculation turned out to be true. After Clint returns the Rolex to Laura that he snagged from the Avengers Compound, a ten-ton tease is dropped when viewers see a S.H.I.E.L.D. logo along with the number "19" engraved on the back. Why the excitement/concern? Because that "19" would seem to coincide with S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird, which is great for Laura Barton fans. But why is that a problem for S.H.I.E.L.D. fans? Because that was the role played by Adrianne Palicki in the ABC series.

This storyline came after a series of question marks arose over whether the ABC series remains a part of proper MCU canon (setting aside a multiverse that now pretty much makes everything Marvel "in play" if they want). In the past, S.H.I.E.L.D. fans questioned why Agent Phil Coulson's (Clark Gregg) return wasn't referenced in Disney+'s Loki. We've also had Guardians of the Galaxy guru James Gunn adding that he was told that no Marvel shows pre-WandaVision were considered part of the proper canon. Backing Gunn's claim in October? Tara Bennett & Paul Terry, authors of The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (an official history on the founding of the MCU). Responding to a question on Twitter, Bennett said when asked about S.H.I.E.L.D. and its place in the MCU, "We wrote the book. It does not say AoS is part of the MCU."

But even if the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. characters are brought over from the now-defunct series, will the fans like what they're getting? Charlie Cox aka Matt Murdock/Daredevil cautioned fans that just because the actors are returning to the roles they once played that doesn't mean their canon is coming along with them. A perfect example was this week, with social media already pointing out differences between Vincent D'Onofrio's Fisk in Hawkeye as compared to his Netflix counterpart.