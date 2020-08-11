Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Team Crushes Your Feels with Final Farewells

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. shuffles off ABC's programming coil after an impressive seven seasons (a geek show lasting seven seasons on a non-CW broadcast network are rare) with Wednesday's two-part, two-hour series finale "The End is at Hand"/"What We're Fighting For." With only a little more than a day to go until they log their final mission, Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, and the rest of the cast, as well as the creative team, are sharing their respective farewells to the fans in the following video- but it comes with a warning. No, I'm not talking spoilers (I mean, at this point…). No, this is a "kick to the feels" warning, because that's what's about to happen:

Once again, here's you look back at the team of ordinary heroes who came together to fight the good fight… to defend the world and the universe without hesitations… and became a family of extraordinary heroes in the process. One last mission. One more time into the breach. Here's your look back at Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and a your look ahead to "The End is at Hand"/"What We're Fighting For":

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 12/13 "The End is at Hand"/"What We're Fighting For": With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive. "The End is at Hand" was directed by Chris Cheramie and written by Jeffrey Bell. "What We're Fighting For" was directed by Kevin Tancharoen and written by Jed Whedon.

The ABC series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Tamara Taylor, Thomas E. Sullivan, Dianne Doan, James Paxton, Stephen Bishop, Bill Cobbs, Enver Gjokaj, Joel Stoffer, Briana Venskus, Maximilian Osinski, and Coy Stewart guest star in the two-hour finale.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, the series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.