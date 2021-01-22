AHS: Angelica Ross Teases Bloody S10; Dylan McDermott for "Stories"?

With all of the excitement over Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story (under the working title "Pilgrim") getting approved to film the tenth season in and around Provincetown, it would be easy to forget that the long-running horror anthology has a spinoff starting production this year, too. Exclusive to FX on Hulu, American Horror Stories will tell episode-specific stories set within the AHS universe starting new and familiar faces that expand the franchise's universe. Now it looks like Dylan McDermott (Murder House, Asylum, Apocalypse, 1984) will be appearing in one of those episodes- with McDermott's involvement apparently confirmed by the actor himself. Earlier today on Instagram, we saw that @RyanMurphyNews posted about casting on multiple episodes of the spinoff series being underway, noting that episodes were specifically in development for Cody Fern and McDermott. A few hours after that post went live, McDermott posted an image of the post in his Instagram Stories.

Here's a look at McDermott's post from earlier on Thursday, which could be taken as either a confirmation or an endorsement (or both) but nothing "press release" official:

But we didn't want you to think we forgot about the series that started it all, with Angelica Ross taking to Twitter to let AHS fans know that the upcoming season isn't going to waste any time before bringing out the red stuff:

Thing are going to get very bloody very quick. #AHS10 pic.twitter.com/3DP0wCVQGs — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) January 21, 2021

A Look at What We Know About American Horror Story Season 10

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.