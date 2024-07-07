Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, ahsoka tano, Ashley Eckstein, her universe, interview, star wars, star wars rebels, The Clone Wars

Ahsoka: Ashley Eckstein Discusses Animated Character's Legacy, Future

Ashley Eckstein (Her Universe) spoke with us about her legacy as Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars animated universe, the fans, and the future.

Ashley Eckstein will forever be grateful for what Lucasfilm and Dave Filoni have done for her, not simply because it landed her biggest signature role as Jedi Ahsoka Tano in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The character's popularity provided a major building block for the franchise's animated universe including Rebels, Tales of the Jedi, and Forces of Destiny. The reception surrounding the character also provided an inspirational figure for fans to gravitate to and reciprocated into Eckstein's life leading her to build a retail empire and brand of Her Universe. While promoting her upcoming 10th-anniversary Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con, Eckstein spoke with Bleeding Cool about how playing the character changed her life and if there's any chance she'll appear in the live-action series Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson for season two.

Ashley Eckstein on How Ahsoka Became an Inspirational Figure

Bleeding Cool: What was your fondest memory of playing the character after all these years? Was there an aspect or part of her life that you wished Dave Filoni explored in the animated shows?

How much time do we have? [laughs] Plain and simple, Ahsoka Tano has changed my life. I was cast as Ahsoka to help originate and create the character, along with Dave Filoni and Henry Gilroy. Fortunately, I was cast to be myself. They didn't know what they wanted in Ahsoka. When they met me, Dave and Henry told me, "We want that, so we want your voice, personality, humor, and snippiness. Just be you." Over time, I became more like Ahsoka, and she inspired me.

Everything about Ahsoka, her light, heart, especially kindness, her true power. Ahsoka's desire and mission to help others unconditionally became my mission and where my heart is now. This is not just a line or an exaggeration when I say that. I ask myself daily, "What would Ahsoka do? How would Ahsoka respond to this? What would Ahsoka do in this scenario?" She inspires my life, and one of my favorite parts about being Ahsoka is my interactions with the fans because I know it inspires their lives, too. Part of the reason I've been going to different conventions over the past several years is to connect with fans in person.

People share their personal stories with me, filled with adversity, overcoming obstacles, coming from a dark place, and finding the light again. I do not take that for granted. I take that safe space we create together, where they open up to me, and their stories change me. I also see how Ahsoka changes them and why I say, "Ahsoka lives in all of us." After almost 16 years, we've grown up with this character, and Ahsoka lives in our hearts, souls, and minds and inspires us. That is a short answer to your question, but if Ahsoka always represents light, hope, and helping others, I hope the character maintains her purpose.

What does the future hold for your incarnation of the character? Is anything beyond 'Tales of the Jedi' planned in the future? Any chance we might see you in season two of the live-action series?

Dave Filoni promised me I would always be the voice of Ahsoka in animation, fingers and toes crossed. You'll hear me again one day. That's my hope. I got to know Rosario Dawson and several of the cast members of 'Ahsoka.' I've made it no secret that it's my hope and dream to appear in the 'Ahsoka' series. If you throw your dreams into the universe, they have a knack for coming true. It would be my dream to appear in the 'Ahsoka' series and if Dave Filoni is listening, maybe he'll make that dream come true

Her Universe Fashion Show returns on July 25th to the Grand Hyatt Hotel during SDCC 2024.

