Ahsoka "Dream Team" of Ashley Eckstein & Rosario Dawson Reunite

Who knew playing the Star Wars universe's most revered animated hero would create such a bond in stars Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson? Both play the ronin Jedi Ahsoka Tano. Eckstein originally played the character providing her voice in the franchise's animated universe since the character's debut in 2008's The Clone Wars, with her most recent in Tales of the Jedi. Dawson plays the character's live-action counterpart, making her debut in The Mandalorian season two. She also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett and will star in the character's self-titled series. With the aforementioned shows on Disney+, it was inevitable when would finally meet with Eckstein visiting Dawson on the set of Star Wars: Ahsoka, now both are back coincidentally in the convention scene at Galaxy Con in Columbus, Ohio.

"#TeamTano [Galaxy Con Columbus] Come see us!! [Rosario Dawson] #ahsokalivesinallofus #ahsokatano," Eckstein wrote on her Instagram in a selfie with Dawson. While the voice actress denied being in Ahsoka season one, the door is open for her in season two for a possible cameo or maybe more. Eckstein's path with the character has been robust since Tales of the Jedi allowed her to revisit the character's much humbler beginnings, from Ahsoka's birth to her recruitment to the Jedi Order to start her training. The Clone Wars focused on her time from adolescence to adulthood. Rebels saw her return from exile given the Emperor's ongoing Order 66 Jedi purge, but able to help the freedom fighters of the rebellion. Dawson also posted on Twitter about their meeting.

The Mandalorian continued the character's ronin ways of helping those in need while lying low from the remnants of the Empire. After Grogu is reunited with his Master, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Ahsoka decides to accompany them both while Grogu resumes his training. When Din (Pedro Pascal) had Beskar chainmail to give Grogu, Ahsoka acted as an intermediary to make sure training isn't obstructed in The Book of Boba Fett. Tales of the Jedi is available to stream on Disney+ while Ahsoka premieres in 2023.