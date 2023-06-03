Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, ahsoka tano, disney, rosario dawson, star wars, star wars rebels, star wars: the clone wars

Ahsoka: Dave Filoni on Ahsoka Tano's Star Wars Series Journey & More

Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni discusses the journey ahead for Rosario Dawson's Jedi hero in the upcoming Lucasfilm & Disney+ "Star Wars" series.

In the Star Wars universe, Dave Filoni is making a strong case that the franchise's biggest hero might not be a Skywalker but rather the hero he created from his animated universe in Ahsoka Tano. While the character originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein was created in The Clone Wars, Ahsoka's come a long way in her journey, not only appearing in his major follow-up animated series in Rebels but emerging as a major presence in the Disney+ TV era, making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian – now played by Rosario Dawson. Now far removed from her padawan days and excommunicated as a rogue ronin Jedi, the hero's journey continues in her pending live-action series Ahsoka.

Dawson's Ahsoka has not only tries to change what she can in her travels but also helped settle Grogu's journey in his path to the Force working with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in The Book of Boba Fett. The upcoming Disney+ series reunites her with figures from Rebels, including Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). "She's a wanderer at this point," Filoni told Empire, "and is in a lot of ways wary of any organization as such because of the power that comes with it as a group." But her wariness of institutions contributes to the loneliness of her journey. "She walks a path that basically died out a long time ago," he explains. "And there aren't many like her left, if any. So that's a lonely thing. What is that life like? If you are a loner, you have a very small circle of friends. What is it like, then, when you try to open back up?"

The key to making Ahsoka work is to bring balance from those not aware of her past in the animated shows but also bring something to the loyal fans of the character. "The biggest challenge was, there's a whole bunch of audience that know her, and a whole bunch that doesn't," Filoni said. "She has one foot in Star Wars that a lot of people know because of her connection to Anakin, and yet she's all new and can go in her own direction, in her own way. I think that makes her an interesting bridge between what came before and what's really possible." For more, you can check out the interview here. Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Ahsoka premieres in August on Disney+.

