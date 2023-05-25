Ahsoka: Mary Elizabeth Winstead on Ewan McGregor's Star Wars Advice Mary Elizabeth Winstead discusses the Star Wars advice given to her by her husband Ewan McGregor before taking on Hera Syndulla for Ahsoka.

There's no secret at times how much of a family affair Star Wars has become like how Carrie Fisher's (Leia Organa) daughter Billie Lourd (Lt. Connix) was cast in the sequel trilogy films sharing scenes with her mother. Ewan McGregor, who first appeared in the prequel films, reprised his role as the title character for the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Ewan recruited his daughter Esther Rose McGregor to play Daiyi spice peddler Tetha Grig on the limited series, his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead was cast as the green Twi'lek rebel pilot Hera Syndulla on the Disney+ series Ahsoka. The character was originally introduced in the Dave Filoni animated series Star Wars: Rebels voiced by Vanessa Marshall. With Hera making her live-action debut, Winstead spoke about the advice McGregor gave her about entering the Star Wars franchise.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead on Breaking into the Star Wars Universe in Ahsoka

"[Ewan] was just so happy and excited for me," Winstead told Entertainment Weekly. "He really was. He's just like, 'There's just nothing else like being embraced by this community and being a part of it. It's just such a special thing.'" McGregor was ready to move on with his final live-action outing in the role initially in 2005's Revenge of the Sith. Winstead saw how the actor softened his stance upon his return to his Disney+ series.

"Over the years, he's grown in his appreciation more and more and more and more," Winstead said. "And I've been able to witness that and to see that grow in him, and to see his Obi-Wan series happen, and how that felt for him to be greeting the fans and getting their response." As Hera, she's grateful to build on the character's legacy. "Just to get to be a part of that world and to be part of something that people care so much about and characters that people are so invested in is such a special thing. So it's kind of amazing that we get to be in this world together, but not together, you know?" For more including how Winstead talks about her co-stars Rosario Dawson (who plays Ahsoka Tano) and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and being part of the Star Wars family, you can check out the interview here. Ahsoka premieres in August 2023 on Disney+.

