Ahsoka Featurette Highlights Rosario Dawson's Journey, Fan Campaign

The following featurette for Disney+, Lucasfilm & Dave Filoni's Star Wars: Ahsoka retraces Rosario Dawson's journey to the role.

If there was ever an actor who was born for a role, it was Rosario Dawson for the role of Ahsoka Tano. But as much as that might seem like a no-brainer today, the journey that led to Disney+, Lucasfilm & Dave Filoni's Star Wars: Ahsoka didn't happen overnight. But it was a journey that showed what can happen when you combine someone with a love for a character with a fandom willing to fight for them to help them achieve their dream. And it's that very journey that's covered in the following featurette from Lucasfilm, beginning with Dawson discussing the fan campaign on ABC's Good Morning America and bringing us up today, a little more than a month before the series debut.

With that in mind, here's a look back at Dawson's journey to Ahsoka – the character & the series – followed by a look back at what we know about the "Star Wars" universe so far:

And here are those six new preview images that were recently released, highlighting Ahsoka Tano (Dawson), Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) & Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead):

With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set to debut on August 23rd, here's a look back at the newest teaser for Star Wars: Ahsoka:

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson on Working with Ashley Eckstein

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Dawson shared what it was like working with "The Clone Wars" voice actress Ashley Eckstein to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. Dawson enjoys & appreciates having Eckstein as a resource regarding the character and being able to build upon the fandom that Eckstein has created for the character via social media. In the clip below, Dawson shares just how much she respects & appreciates how Eckstein has built up the character over the years and the passion she brings to her work. Here's a look at the clip:

Set to premiere in August 2023, Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters this season.

