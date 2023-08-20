Posted in: Disney+, Opinion, Star Wars, TV, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, disney, lucasfilm, opinion, star wars, The Mandalorian

Ahsoka Move to Tuesdays A Bigger Disney Deal Than You Might Realize

Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Dave Filoni's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka moving to Tuesdays could be a bigger deal than folks realize.

So when the news hit last week that Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Dave Filoni's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka would now be dropping new episodes on Tuesdays at 6 pm PT (9 pm ET) beginning with this week's two-episode debut, there were a lot of folks excited. No more midnight PT/3 am ET screenings – folks were going to get their Ahsoka Tano (Dawson) fix during prime time. And it's that part that might be the most interesting aspect in all of this – especially from a "bigger picture" standpoint on two levels. First, by moving new episodes into the weekday primetime mix, Disney is now offering another option to its own ABC programming – which is set to find its Fall 2023 primetime line-up impacted by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. And that means more reality, sports, game shows, docuseries, and things like that. But much like during the pandemic, The Mouse might be realizing that a strong scripted option still needs to be out there. But what if it works – which we're expecting it will?

Well, that brings us to the second point. Disney CEO Bob Iger hasn't made a secret of the fact that a lot of options are on the table when it comes to what The Mouse is willing to put on the table – and that includes the linear networks. Could this move be the beginning of something on that front? Because if/when the numbers on Ahsoka on Tuesday nights start coming in, and they're strong, we can expect others to start following suit. Why have expensive content rolling out during the overnight hours when you can give it a literal primetime spotlight? And when that happens, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX & The CW(?) will find themselves in a different arena when it comes to competing for viewers. How do they compete when the scripted funds are going to streaming? And will that result in a further divide between the roles of linear networks and streaming services moving forward? Stay tuned…

Thank you to all the fans who celebrated with us at our #Ahsoka fan events around the world last night! We're excited to announce that new episodes of #Ahsoka will now launch Tuesdays at 6PM PT, starting with our two-episode premiere on August 22, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/aANUtKRV7L — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) August 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson on "Star Wars Rebels" Connections & More

In a pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strike interview, Dawson agreed with the series also being viewed as a continuation of Star Wars Rebels while also explaining how Filoni is looking to offer something that works for long-time fans & new viewers and for fans who enjoy "Star Wars" beyond the films. "Oh my goodness, yes. Natasha [Liu Bordizzo] said something to that effect, and there was some fanfare about it. But it's important," Dawson shared, explaining how Filoni & the team were looking to create a series that would interest all levels of "Star Wars" fans.

"With Star Wars fans, there's folks who really just watch the films, but now and especially with 'The Mandalorian,' more [and more] people are watching the live-action shows. And then there are people who watch the animated shows. There's even a tier beyond that with all the books and fan fiction," Dawson added. "So there's different levels to the 'Star Wars' family, and it's always been very highly considered to make sure [everyone can watch it]. Dave has done a really brilliant job, and knowing the universe so inside and out — and having created so many of the characters and spaces within that universe — he just knows where to start. He knows what needs to be alluded to, and he is just really brilliant at figuring out how to make it for both. So it made a big impact and difference having him on set.

As for how accessible the series will be to those not familiar with past storyline threads (like the animated series), Dawson doesn't see any issues on the horizon. "It is a new part of the journey, but you don't need to know the previous part of it to get engaged. And that's one of the things I'm excited for people to see and experience," Dawson shared, adding that Filoni "had many test opportunities to figure out if it was gonna work for both the dedicated old-school fans and the new."

And for a deep dive with the cast & crew into the franchise's master/apprentice legacy for clues to what's to come, here's a look at the featurette "A New 'Star Wars' Legacy":

With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set for a two-episode debut on August 23rd, here's a look at the official trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka – followed by a look back at Dawson's journey to Ahsoka Tano:

Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters this season.

