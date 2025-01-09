Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, star wars

Ahsoka S02: Rory McCann Replacing Late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Rory McCann will play Baylan Skoll in the second season of Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Ahsoka, taking over the role from the late Ray Stevenson.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the second season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Star Wars" Universe mastermind Dave Filoni was offering an update on how things were going with writing the season. For this go-around, we have an update on an unfortunate but necessary casting change. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed rumblings that Scottish actor Rory McCann (The Hound in HBO's Game of Thrones) has replaced the late Ray Stevenson (Punisher: War Zone) as former Jedi Baylan Skoll. Stevenson passed away in May 2023, three months before the "Star Wars" series premiered.

"Oh, you got more than a hope. I mean, good grief! I'm so well into that as well," Filoni shared with EXTRA on the red carpet during a screening event for Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew when asked if there was still hope for another season. "I've been writing it, and I'm still the single writer on it. And so, I'm enjoying doing that, but it's a challenge, of course. And working some of these arcs through has been a challenge, and making sure it's all gonna come out in a way that I think is exciting for fans. I know that they're interested in where some of the things I developed in season 1 go. So, yeah – but I'm pretty happy with it. I mean, we'll see. I love working with that team, love working with Rosario [Dawson] so I can't wait to get back to that."

The story continues. Ahsoka Season 2 now in development with Dave Filoni. pic.twitter.com/cqgt1phU3P — Star Wars (@starwars) January 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also starred Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen returned as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa also helmed chapters during the first season.

