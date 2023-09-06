Posted in: Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, disney, lucasfilm, Sam Witwer, star wars, star wars rebels, star wars: the clone wars

Ahsoka: Sam Witwer Teases Live-Action Star Wars Series Appearance

Star Wars veteran Sam Witwer revealed that he has a mystery role in the Disney+ live-action series Ahsoka but won't say who he'll play.

Sam Witwer has a long storied history in the Star Wars franchise. While the actor has had a wide range of live-action and voiceover roles throughout his career, he's more recognizable in the video game and animation front providing voicing various characters, most famously in Emperor Palpatine and Darth Maul, played by Ian McDiarmid and Ray Park in the live-action front. While Witwer wasn't always used as Park physically appeared in 1999's The Phantom Menace in Maul's debut, and McDiarmid was used occasionally in the animated front, his versatility has become invaluable to the point where he has voiced Maul (with Park making a physical return) in the 2018 live-action standalone film Solo: A Star Wars Story in a surprise cameo at its conclusion. The actor dropped a bombshell that he'll appear in the franchise again in the Disney+ live-action series Ahsoka.

Witwer appeared with Will Diamond, aka Diamond Figs as the host posted on his Instagram about the actor's announcement, "I can't really talk about stuff like that except that there's a show that I watched, and I really liked it," he said on the livestream. "I don't know what the rules are. Honestly, I was just about to say that I didn't work on Ahsoka, but I did, so yeah, I don't think I can say anything but that I'm proud of Dave [Filoni]." The actor predominantly voiced Maul on Filoni's second animated franchise series Star Wars: Rebels, which Ahoska acts as a direct sequel following the title character played by Rosario Dawson, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), astromech droid Chopper, and Huyang (David Tennant).

Witwer was in the running for a role on Disney's first live-action Star Wars series but wasn't cast. "I got put on a shortlist on 'Mandalorian' for some role, and I thought maybe that was from Dave [Filoni], but then I found out it was actually form casting. Casting came up with the idea. The way they do it, I guess, is they put a bunch of people on a list, and then the producers pick someone," he said. "So, I relayed that to Dave, and I think it was awkward because I was saying, 'When I'm on the show' and this and that. But what I was actually trying to say was I actually took myself off that list because I don't want to mess with your show [laughs]. I was trying to say that." For more on Witwer and the Marrok rumors, you can check out the interview here. Ahsoka streams on Tuesday nights on Disney+.

