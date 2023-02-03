Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Starkiller Return to Hasbro's TVC Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like the return of Starkiller

Hasbro is no stranger to rereleases, and it looks like a long-awaited rerelease has finally arrived. Coming to Star Wars fans from The Vintage Collection, Galen Marek is back from the hit video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. This once $100 TVC figure is now back with an updated sculpt and articulation, giving new collectors the chance to own this legendary hero. He is back on his original card back featuring the artwork of our hero and the one and only Sam Witwer in all of his glory. Starkiller is depicted in his Jedi appearance from the game and will come with two lightsabers and attachable gear for a different look. Hasbro might have messed up the market for this release, but it I nice to see love for The Force Unleashed once again. Hopefully, a Star Wars The Black Series 6" release is on the way next. Starkiller is set for a Summer 2023 release; he is priced at $16.99, and while pre-orders are not live, all things Star Wars can be found here.

The Force Gets Unleashed with Star Wars TVC

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STARKILLER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STARKILLER figure inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED video game."

"Galen Marek, code name "Starkiller," was a Force-sensitive human who became Darth Vader's apprentice during the Galactic Empire's reign. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories, including 2 Lightsabers. Available this Spring at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."