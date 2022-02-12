Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Bummed "Boba Fett" Killed Off [SPOILER]

Death is never truly final in the Star Wars universe as long as there is a story to tell. Just ask Diego Luna, the star of the upcoming Disney+ series Andor. Not to go on any tangent, but the fate of one such character apparently seemed sealed in the first season finale of The Book of Boba Fett. Rosario Dawson, who made her live-action franchise debut as popular animated character Ahsoka Tano on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, was hoping to at least interact with the said character given their past on the animated series The Clone Wars. This is your major spoilers warning.

What Happens in The Book of Boba Fett Season One Finale

Dawson initially tweeted on February 8 her excitement for a potential chance interaction for her upcoming live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka with the villain bounty hunter Cad Bane (voiced by Corey Burton), "Me Too! Was mesmerized by him! Loved seeing this character in live action finally. I hope we get to… "work" together…!" With the season one finale dropping and Bane seemingly meeting his end at the other end of Boba's (Temuera Morrison) gaffi stick in their final confrontation, it seems like it might not be the case as the actress then changed her tune on February 9.

That's not to say that it's the last we'll see of Bane because obviously, as long as there's always more story to tell, he could appear in flashbacks. There's also the possibility that like Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), someone actually does save him incidentally as he's near death. If Darth Maul's story can continue despite being cut in half near the conclusion of The Phantom Menace (1999), then Cad Bane could possibly survive a stabbing. Hell, Hayden Christensen is already going to pull double duty as Darth Vader in Ahsoka AND Obi-Wan Kenobi.