Star Wars: Ahsoka – Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joining Rosario Dawson

With production on "The Mandalorian" spinoff expected to get underway in California this Spring, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Kate, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) has reportedly joined the cast of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s upcoming Rosario Dawson-starring live-action limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka. While nothing was released regarding Winstead's character, the actress would join a cast that includes Dawson, and reportedly Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker (also in Obi-Wan Kenobi), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society, Day Shift) as Sabine Wren, and Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising) in another unnamed role (THR exclusive). Along with the two films noted above, Winstead's filmography also includes the DC movie Birds of Prey, Ang Lee's Gemini Man, Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof" (from Grindhouse), "Die Hard" sequel Live Free or Die Hard, book adaptation Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and the "Cloverfield" spinoff 10 Cloverfield Lane.

In November, writer & co-EP Dave Filoni (along with EP Jon Favreau) offered a mid-writing update to Empire Magazine– and it sounded like he was having a pretty good time of things (to say the least). "It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," Filoni explained about how he feels about the scripting process. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it." The series will allow Filoni to not just expand upon the character but also take Ahsoka in bold new directions, too. "I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved. Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."