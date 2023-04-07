Ahsoka: Star Wars Celebration Continues with New Preview Images Set to hit Disney+ this August, here are some new preview images for Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka from Star Wars Celebration.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. And now, thanks to Star Wars Celebration, we know that we'll be joining Ahsoka this August. Along with a new key art poster, viewers were also treated to the first full official teaser trailer for the streaming series. Now, we also have some new preview images to pass along that include looks at Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla, and some more interesting (and familiar faces).

With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set to debut in August 2023, here's a look back at the official teaser trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka that was released earlier today (followed by a look back at what Dawson & Liu Bordizzo had to share about the streaming series):

Ahsoka: Dawson & Bordizzo on What Viewers Can Expect

Last summer, EW sat down at "Star Wars Celebration" with Dawson and Bordizzo for some early intel on what viewers can expect from the streaming series:

Dawson on What Leading "Ahsoka" Means to Her: "What I love is that these little things we've gotten to hint at in these other shows, we get to more deeply explore. I think whether you've seen the previous animations or have only seen these episodes, she's still quite mysterious at this stage and point in her life. That's what I think is the most exciting part of Ahsoka having her own series here, that you get to better understand her in this part of her journey."

Dawson on Committing to Ahsoka Tano: "Every single day, you're not dialing it in. There's no dialing it in in Star Wars."

Bordizzo Is Still Amazed By "Quick" Audition Process After Submitting a Self-Tape: "It was a very, very quick process. I was suspicious! I was like, 'Wait, I have the offer for this?' I met Jon Favreau later, and he was basically like, 'I get it. I'm an actor. I don't want to put you through the ringer, and I don't want to make you do a million takes and auditions and tests. We know we want you, and that's it.' I really appreciated that."