Posted in: Sports, TV | Tagged: Al Snow, Dallas Edwards, OVW, wrestling

Al Snow Speaks After Scary Medical Incident Involving OVW Referee

OVW referee Dallas Edwards suffered a brain bleed during a live TV taping as the match continued around him. Al Snow has now issued a statement on the incident.

Article Summary OVW referee Dallas Edwards suffered a brain bleed after a mishap during a live TV taping match.

The match continued as Edwards convulsed in the ring, sparking criticism of OVW's emergency response.

Al Snow, OVW's showrunner, promised updated safety protocols and more referee medical training.

Edwards is recovering in hospital and has urged fellow wrestling personnel to seek emergency training.

The professional wrestling community has been rocked by a harrowing incident that transpired during a live Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) television event on Thursday, March 12th, in which referee Dallas Edwards sustained a subdural hematoma — commonly known as a brain bleed — after a planned in-ring spot went terribly wrong.

According to a report from F4WOnline, Edwards entered the ring during a multi-man tag team match as a replacement official after the initial referee was incapacitated via a scripted referee bump. Edwards was then scheduled to participate in a choreographed sequence in which one of the competitors would shove him into the path of a Phenomenal Forearm. However, the spot did not proceed as intended, and Edwards absorbed a devastating impact that left him motionless on the canvas.

What followed has become the focal point of widespread criticism directed at OVW and its leadership. As Edwards lay prone on the mat, he began convulsing in what appeared to be a seizure. Rather than the match being halted immediately, the contest continued around the stricken official. In a moment that has drawn particular ire from observers, one of the participating wrestlers reportedly moved Edwards out of the way — using his foot to push the convulsing referee — so as not to impede the execution of the next planned maneuver. The match was eventually stopped and the broadcast concluded as Edwards finally received medical attention, but the delay in response has prompted serious scrutiny.

Edwards was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, where he has remained under observation.

In the hours following the incident, Edwards' girlfriend issued a statement via social media, shared by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, requesting that the wrestling community keep Edwards in their thoughts.

"Last night resulted in a brain injury that is being monitored and will continue to be monitored by doctors here," she wrote, adding that the outpouring of support had been "amazing" but that she would be limiting the amount of information disclosed publicly at that time.

Edwards himself subsequently addressed the situation from his hospital bed, confirming a diagnosis of both a concussion and a subdural hematoma. In a statement that was remarkably gracious given the circumstances, Edwards announced that he would be stepping away from professional wrestling to focus on his recovery and overall health.

"I appreciate all of the support everyone has been offering but as far as money goes, I am grateful to be in a position that I can manage an accident like this," Edwards wrote, deflecting offers of financial assistance.

Perhaps most notably, Edwards used his platform not to assign blame but to issue a call to action for his fellow wrestlers and officials. "In lieu of donations, I instead implore all of my fellow workers to get some sort of training in assisting another's life," he stated. "Being in the position before, it's very important to be educated in all scenarios relating to injury, illness, or condition in the ring, especially when we're performing."

Edwards confirmed that he harbored no ill will toward any individual, expressing frustration only with "the situation as a whole" and the tedium of an extended hospital stay. He indicated that a follow-up CT scan would determine whether he could be discharged.

OVW showrunner Al Snow, the veteran wrestler and trainer who serves as the promotion's part-owner and central creative authority, issued a formal statement on Saturday — notably, the second post Snow had made on social media since the incident occurred. His first post-incident contribution to public discourse was an anecdote about a Waffle House waitress and flies on his breakfast.

In his official statement, Snow characterized the injury as the result of "a planned moment of physical contact with a wrestler" and attributed the delayed stoppage to an "unprecedented situation" in which "the person who would normally make that assessment was the one who needed assistance." Snow described this as an "unforeseen breakdown in communication" and pledged that OVW would be "reviewing our existing procedures and updating several of our in-ring and ringside protocols."

"At OVW, the health and safety of our performers and officials has always been our top priority," Snow wrote. "We are proud of the standards we've maintained over the years, but we also recognize that there is always room to strengthen and improve."

The statement went on to outline forthcoming changes, including "enhanced communication systems, additional referee training, and expanded ringside response measures."

While Snow's statement struck many of the appropriate notes of corporate contrition and forward-looking reform, it has not been universally well-received within the wrestling community. Numerous observers online have pointed out what some might call a mildly hypocritical contrast between OVW's demonstrably poor handling of a genuine medical emergency — in which a man experiencing a seizure was pushed aside with a boot so that a scripted contest could continue — and Snow's enthusiastic participation in an online grifter culture of disparaging All Elite Wrestling (AEW) to curry favor with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Snow has notably appeared on YouTube programs where he has made inflammatory proclamations about AEW's safety record, including the unequivocal declaration: "Someone will die in an AEW ring. I guarantee it."

That such a statement was uttered by the same individual now presiding over a promotion in which a referee suffered a brain bleed while the match continued unabated around his convulsing body has not been lost on the wrestling public.

The immediate priority, of course, remains the health and recovery of Edwards, whose selfless and measured response to his own frightening medical ordeal has drawn universal admiration. His entreaty that fellow performers seek medical training stands as perhaps the most constructive and meaningful statement to emerge from this entire episode.

Whether OVW's pledged protocol reforms prove to be substantive changes or merely performative reassurances remains to be seen. What is indisputable, however, is that when a human being lay on the canvas experiencing a seizure, the systems that should have protected him failed in spectacular and deeply troubling fashion. The wrestling industry — from its largest promotions to its most intimate independent shows — owes it to every performer and official who steps between the ropes to ensure that such a failure is never replicated.

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