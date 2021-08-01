Alex Kurtzman Helming Star Trek Franchise for Next 6 Years: Details

Guess what, "Star Trek" fans? You're going to have Alex Kurtzman at the helm of the "Star Trek" franchise a bit longer- the next six years, to be precise. And that's just part of what's included in Kurtzman and his Secret Hideout banner's new reportedly nine-figure deal with CBS Studios (Deadline Hollywood estimates that the deal was in the $150 million range). The deal would make CBS Studios the exclusive home for Kurtzman's Secret Hideout through 2026, a deal that also includes a series adaptation of the Stephen King short story "The New York Times at Special Bargain Rates" as well as a number of non-"Star Trek"-related projects. What fans should find particularly interesting is that development on the Michelle Yeoh-starring spinoff series Section 31 is listed as the franchise titles under his watch, along with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

"CBS Studios has been my home for over a decade because the incomparable David Stapf always finds a way to demonstrate his decency and creative passion, not just for the work we do, but for the many people who do it," said Kurtzman in a statement. "In David Nevins, I've found a rare breed executive with auteur taste and the guts to take chances, who's encouraged us to create premium streaming and cable that pushes boundaries. And over the last year, I've had the extraordinary privilege of being eyewitness to the steady leadership George Cheeks has brought to CBS." For George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS, it was the best way to show the company's faith in Kurtzman's continued vision. "Extending our valuable partnership with the brilliant Alex Kurtzman and Secret Hideout has been a top priority for CBS and Paramount+. Alex's vision and leadership of the Star Trek franchise and his ability to create artistic and commercial series across all platforms put him in a special class of creative talent."

