Alien: Earth Will Let SXSW Attendees Sort Through "The Wreckage"

FX Networks and Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth is set for a major immersive experience at SXSW next month.

Though most of us will have to wait until this summer to experience the horrors that Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth has to offer, attendees at this year's SXSW will have a chance to experience the first of three immersive experiences that will pop up before the big summer premiere. Taking place from March 7th to 8th at 318 E 5th St. Lot (between Copper Tank and The Westin; 2:30 – 10 pm) and open to SXSW badge holders and the public, "The Wreckage" will give attendees a chance to learn more about the upcoming series, snag some exclusive merch, and grab some photo opps. From the moment fans step inside, they will find interactive elements and pulse-pounding thrills that bring the series to life. Visitors will be scanned for alien parasites before receiving credentials and instructions, embarking them on an exploratory mission through the ship wreckage, where they will have the chance to get up close and personal with alien specimens. But beware—not all creatures survived the crash intact, a containment breach has occurred and hidden dangers lurk within.

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler as meta-human Wendy, Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) as soldier CJ, Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) as CEO Boy Kavalier, Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook, Babyteeth) as Dame Silvia, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as Slightly, Kit Young (Netflix's Shadow and Bone) as Tootles, Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) – possibly as Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation) – reportedly as a senior member of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

