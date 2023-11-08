Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien, fx, hulu, noah hawley, preview

Alien Series Eyeing "First Half of '25"; Noah Hawley on Filming Status

Noah Hawley offered an update on where things stand with his upcoming Alien series for FX, including how much was filmed pre-SAG-AFTRA strike.

Article Summary Noah Hawley's Alien series is eyeing the first half of 2025 for its premiere.

Filming was halted due to SAG-AFTRA strike, with much of the first episode filmed but nothing with the show's main star.

Hawley's Alien series inspired by original films, exploring the human condition, an AI future. and more.

In addition, we look back at additional details that Hawley had to share regarding the series from a 2021 interview.

It was back in August when we last passed along an update on how things were going with FX & Noah Hawley's upcoming series take on the "Alien" franchise – and it was some good news along with some not-so-good news. We had an addition to the cast (more on that below) – but also the news that filming had been suspended until the still-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike was settled with a new three-year deal. With today marking the 118th day of the strike, we're getting some fresh takes on where things stand courtesy of Hawley – who's been hitting the press circuit to promote the upcoming fifth installment of FX's Fargo.

"We're all just waiting for the strike, and it will end. The plan right now is to go back in January and be shooting in February, and looks like shoot until July or so, which puts the air date somewhere in the first half of '25 [2025]," Hawley shared with The Wrap regarding how the production schedule is looking at this point. And while he was able to get some filming done, it sounds like there's still a good amount to be done. "I was able to complete filming most of the first hour. That said, I wasn't able to film anything with my star. So I still have the bulk of the show to film, and we have seven more hours to shoot," Hawley added. "I certainly would have loved to get the show in front of people as quickly as possible."

"It's very exciting that I get this opportunity, with films like 'Fargo' or 'Alien,' to live within the world that was created by these directors and storytellers. It raises the hair on the back of your neck in a good way to walk onto a set where you feel like you're on the [USCSS] 'Nostromo,'" Hawley shared, making a point of noting that the series itself does not take place on the famed ship but involves sets inspired by the look of it. "You're like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the movie.'" Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar) was officially confirmed for the female lead role, with Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World) reportedly cast as the male lead (a soldier named CJ). In addition, it was reported that Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror) had joined the cast in the role of Boy Kavalier, a CEO; Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Babadook, Babyteeth) as Dame Silvia, and Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger) as Slightly – with Kit Young (Netflix's Shadow and Bone) reported to have joined the cast in August of this year.

In an interview with Vanity Fair from Summer 2021, Hawley offered some early insight into the themes that the series will be taking a deep dive into:

Hawley's Getting Inspiration from The Past: "What's next for me, it looks like, is [an] Alien series for FX, taking on that franchise and those amazing films by Ridley Scott and James Cameron and David Fincher. Those are great monster movies, but they're not just monster movies. They're about humanity trapped between our primordial, parasitic past and our artificial intelligence future—and they're both trying to kill us. Here you have human beings and they can't go forward and they can't go back. So I find that really interesting."

This Not a "Ripley Story" & Things Are Going To Open Up A Bit: "It's not a Ripley story. She's one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don't want to mess with it. It's a story that's set on Earth also. The alien stories are always trapped… Trapped in a prison, trapped in a spaceship. I thought it would be interesting to open it up a little bit so that the stakes of 'What happens if you can't contain it?' are more immediate."

Hawley Looks to Continue the Films' "Inequality" Themes: "You know, one of the things that I love about the first movie is how '70s a movie it is, and how it's really this blue-collar space-trucker world in which Yaphet Kotto and Harry Dean Stanton are basically 'Waiting for Godot.' They're like Samuel Beckett characters, ordered to go to a place by a faceless nameless corporation. The second movie is such an '80s movie, but it's still about grunts. Paul Reiser is middle management at best. So, it is the story of the people you send to do the dirty work."

For Hawley, That Means a Focus on the Dangers Human Represent as Well as Aliens: "In mine, you're also going to see the people who are sending them. So you will see what happens when the inequality we're struggling with now isn't resolved. If we as a society can't figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what's going to happen to us? There's that great Sigourney Weaver line to Paul Reiser where she says, 'I don't know which species is worse. At least they don't fuck each other over for a percentage.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!