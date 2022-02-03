Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy & Will Forte Vibe Is Flames

When Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe and musical guest Katy Perry took the stage of Studio 8H to take their now, we knew that meant NBC's Saturday Night Live was on its official Olympics break for the next three Saturdays (returning February 26th with host John Mulaney and musical guest LCD Soundsystem). Now that's a long time for us to be out of the weekly SNL loop so it feels kinda weird and maybe we're masochistic to say this but… we kinda miss it. Thankfully, SNL released two "Cut for Time" sketches that helped make the wait a bit more bearable. And these are just any sketches… we're got one from Please Don't Destroy and another from the week that Will Forte hosted.

Please Don't Destroy – "New Personalities": In the following sketch, Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy (Please Don't Destroy) decide to try out some new personalities for the new year. If we're being honest, "your vibe is flames" guy might the funniest & creepiest of the options:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Please Don't Destroy – New Personalities – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pT6It4rnh_o&t=13s)

"Architect Presentation": A rock band (Forte, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang) pitches a new architectural vision for the city of San Francisco. And while we had a very strong feeling we knew where the band was going with this, it didn't make it any less funny because the foursome really sells it:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Architect Presentation – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQdzqXhtI3g&t=56s)

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

