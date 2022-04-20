Dragon Ball Z Villain Janemba Takes a Hit In This Production Cel

Dragon Ball Z movies are largely designed as "What if…" scenarios. What if… Goku and Vegeta somehow had enough time while both of them were dead in the middle of the Buu Saga to team up to deal with a different universe-threatening villain? It seems like a stretch when you look at the broad strokes, but Fusion Reborn is a diamond in the rough. The movies don't tend to include most DBZ fans' favorite and most iconic moments when compared to the canonical anime series, but Fusion Reborn is a major exception. The villain, Janema, is great. The set pieces are insane. The moments Goku and Vegeta get are some of their best and most outright dramatic ever. Today, you can bring home a piece of this excellent movie's history by checking out this listing at Heritage Auctions.

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn Janemba Production Cel and Animation Drawing (Toei Animation, 1995).

The heinous Janemba is featured in this lot about to receive a powerful ki attack from Goku in this astonishing lot, featuring the villain hand-painted in the production cel and its matching animation drawing. Seen at about the 28:09 mark of the movie Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, this marvelous hand-painted production cel features airbrush effects on the powerful ki attack to grant it a glowy effect. Janemba, attacked by Goku, measures an image size of 10.25" x 7.75", numbered B5 in the top right corner, and featured on a printed background for presentation purposes. The matching animation drawing has the scene rendered in graphite with colored pencil shadings on 12 field sized animation paper. The animation drawing shows some paint from the production cel and surface scuffing. The cel shows some light surface scratches that don't affect the art.

Heritage Auctions notes that the condition is Very Good, with light handling wear from production. Dragon Ball Z fans can head over to Heritage to bid for this unique item to bring home to their collection.