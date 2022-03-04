Always Sunny: Glenn Howerton Confronts Snowy Scene of the Crime

If you've been following along with Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast, then you know this is a very special week. Because for those of us who've been wondering when the rest of The Gang would be checking in, we got one of those answers in this week's episode "The Gang Gets Invincible." That's right, the episode's resident field goal-kicker, ankle-shatterer & one who appreciates a good, homemade cape, Kaitlin Olson aka Dee Reynolds aka "Sweet Dee," is checking in (next up, Danny DeVito). But before we get to a preview of that, we also had another headline-making development this week. As they discussed on the show about two weeks ago, Howerton got pretty decently injured snowboarding. Now while mere mortals would take that as a sign to stop, "golden gods" think differently. So after giving himself time to mend (the shows are taped so he needed a little more time than two weeks… he's not Wolverine), Howerton and his collarbone went back to the scene of the crime to confront their fears head-on. And they brought us along for their journey of self-discovery…

Here's a look at Howerton's two-post journey that he and his collar bone took to face their fear, get back on that mountain, be the true radical snowboarders that they know in their heart that they are (more on that below), and walk away with all body parts intact (and just in time for a beer):

In this previously-released clip, a discussion about skiing led to Howerton explaining to Day and McElhenney how the true definition of radical was a broken clavicle. And let's just say he has first-hand knowledge of this information. Though Day makes a very convincing "peas" counter-argument…

Here's a look/listen back to Olson checking in with the podcast gang to talk "first impressions"… and make sure to check out "The Gang Gets Invincible" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

S03E02 "The Gang Gets Invincible" is an episode overflowing with highlights, with Geoffrey Owens's "Donovan McNabb" (and future "Tiger Woods") and Faizon Love's Coach two of the biggest. But in the following clip, we learn that the name "Donovan McNabb" was not an easy one for Love to say. "Donny John McCrab" or "Donaman Midmab"? No problem. In fact, Day gives an excellent reason why it was so much better that it worked out that way.

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans: