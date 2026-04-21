Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: anime, Attack On Titan

Attack on Titan Returns to Dead by Daylight in Latest Crossover

Dead by Daylight has brought back an anime crossover in a massive way, as Attack on Titan returns with a new 2x8 challenge and new maps

Article Summary Attack on Titan returns to Dead by Daylight with new 2v8 mode and exclusive content for fans.

Legendary Trapper skin and new Survivor outfits lead a renewed Attack on Titan Collection drop.

2v8 mode gets fresh balance tweaks for Killers and Survivors plus two optimized maps for gameplay.

Unlock themed Attack on Titan rewards by participating in time-limited in-game quests and events.

Behaviour Interactive has partnered up with Kodansha once again, as they have a new Attack on Titan crossover in Dead by Daylight. The anime series originally popped up in the game back in 2022, but the crossover only lasted a short time and a lot of what was released then hasn't been available since. That changes now as they have brought back all the old additions, along with new content, which includes a new 2×8 special mode where eight survivors will take on two killers who will play as titans! We have more details and the trailer here from the devs, as the crossover launches on April 28, 2026.

Dead by Daylight Launches A Renewed Titanic Collection

Debuting in 2022 with a robust Collection of 10 Outfits, Attack on Titan remains one of Dead by Daylight's most popular cosmetic releases. In the years that followed, demand for more iconic characters and themes from the series has only grown – and what better way to release them than as part of the game's oversized 2v8 Mode. The featured newcomers to the Collection are headlined by the fearsome Attack Titan Legendary Outfit for The Trapper, transforming him into a towering force of destruction within The Fog. Other notable additions include a trio of Very Rare Survivor Outfits that see Jake Park embody Cleaning Levi, Yui Kimura don Mikasa's Dark Uniform, and Thalita Lyra step into Sasha's Uniform.

Survivors Renato Lyra, Adam Francis, Mikaela Reid, and Haddie Kaur will also all receive the Queen's Ball Attire Outfit, while Feng Min and Meg Thomas get the Heart of Freedom Outfit. Players can also look forward to the return of the Attack on Titan lobby to Dead by Daylight.

Fine-Tuning the Chaos

Each iteration of 2v8 continues to refine the Mode's balance and gameplay based on player feedback and in-game data. This round kicks off with two Killers receiving some 2v8-specific buffs and nerfs to hone their experience. The Deathslinger's buffs aim at improving his overall effectiveness, including reduced penalties when reloading and missing shots, allowing for smoother more consistent gameplay. Meanwhile, The Oni sees a slight nerf to rein in his dominance, with an increased uptime reduction after successfully downing a Survivor in Demon Mode.

New Cage system updates are also being introduced to improve the 2v8 Survivor experience. The bleed-out timer now pauses for a short time when a Cage relocates, giving Survivors more space to coordinate rescues. Cage relocation time has also been reduced to maintain match pacing and encourage more active teamwork. The 2v8 Map rotation also continues to grow with the addition of Temple of Purgation, and Ironworks of Misery. Both Maps have been specifically adjusted to accommodate 2v8 gameplay.

Earn Your Wings

Finally, since it wouldn't be a proper themed 2v8 without some Attack on Titan rewards, players will of course be able to complete a series of Quests to unlock some must-have loot including an Attack on Titan Badge, Banner, and Charm.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!