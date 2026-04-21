Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: George Kittle, MUG Brotein, Mug Root Beer

MUG Root Beer Teams With George Kittle For The New MUG Brotein

MUG Root Beer is taking working out to the next level as they've partnered with football star George Kittle to reveal MUG Brotein

Article Summary MUG Root Beer partners with NFL star George Kittle to launch the new vanilla-flavored MUG Brotein.

MUG Brotein is a protein drink mix designed to be combined with MUG Zero Sugar for a "dirty protein" shake.

Exclusive MUG Brotein bundles include protein shake, MUG Zero Sugar, and gym gear; available April 22 on Walmart.

Second bundle drop set for April 28 on MUG Root Beer’s official TikTok Shop, while supplies last.

MUG Root Beer is taking things to a new level for the bros who like to bulk up and drink root beer, as they've teamed with George Kittle to promote the new MUG Brotein. This is a new vanilla-flavored protein drink that you mix with Zero Sugar MUG to make a "dirty protein" drink for those who want to bulk up while enjoying the taste of root beer. The two will be available together in the limited-run MUG Brotein bundle, which will be sold on Walmart.com and MUG's TikTok Shop. As part of the promotion, they teamed with the San Francisco 49ers Tight End for a new advertisement, which you can check out here, as the products go on sale on April 22.

Maxx MUG Root Beer and Bulking Up Together With MUG Brotein

Dawgs can get their paws on a limited-run MUG Root Beer Brotein bundle—complete with MUG Zero Sugar, a vanilla protein shake, and exclusive MUG gym essentials designed to take your gainz to the next level (shaker bottle, gym bag, and MUG tank). The bundle will be available exclusively on Walmart.com on April 22, with a second drop via @mugrootbeer on TikTok Shop on April 28, while supplies last.

"As a professional athlete, protein tracking comes with the territory, but I'm also a longtime MUG Root Beer fan who will never give up my float. MUG Brotein is the best of both worlds. The most absurd thing about it is that I didn't do it sooner," said Kittle.

"MUG has always been for the fans who have that dawg in them," says Michael Smith, VP of Marketing, MUG Root Beer. "Teaming up with George Kittle to drop MUG Brotein lets us unleash that big dawg energy in fit season—creating a gainz hack that's as fun as it is delicious."

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