Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, McDonald's

McDonald's Goes "Golden" with Their KPop Demon Hunters Meal

We take a look at some of the impressive and pop star themed goodies from McDonalds for the KPop Demon Hunters collab

Article Summary McDonald's launches KPop Demon Hunters meals with rival combos themed after HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys.

HUNTR/X meal features Ramyeon McShaker fries and exclusive Hunter and Demon sauces for a K-pop twist.

Saja Boys get a spicy breakfast-only combo, with each meal including unique collectible photocards.

Fan voting decides the winning meal, with rare collectable cards and digital content unlocking soon.

McDonald's surprised many fans by being one of the first fast food companies to announce a collab with the hit worldwide sensation KPopop Demon Hunters. Unlike previous collabs, this is not just one meal; it is a fast-food "fan battle" you can eat. Instead of a single combo, McDonald's dropped two "rival meals" inspired by the feud between HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys. The HUNTR/X Meal is the headline item most people choose. It was built around a familiar base with 10-piece nuggets, fries, and a drink, but with a K-pop twist. The fries get turned into Ramyeon McShaker fries, meaning you literally shake them with a Korean-inspired seasoning (soy, garlic, sesame, spice). Then come the sauces, which are the real stars: Hunter Sauce, a sweet chili with a bit of heat, and Demon Sauce, a bold, purple, spicy mustard.

The fun did not stop there, as the Saja Boys dominated breakfast, with McDonald's giving them a breakfast-only combo. This devilish meal included a truly spicy McMuffin, a hash brown, and a "Soda Pop." Each KPop Demon Hunters meal came with its own set of collectible photocards of characters, with the breakfast meal featuring the members of the Saja Boys, and HUNTR/X getting the girl squad. There were also rarities for each meal, including "Your Idol" Jinu and "This Is What It Sounds Like" Rumi, both of which are highly sought after. McDonald's also included unlockable "backstage" digital content, as fans vote for who will win this Battle for the Fans.

No winner has been picked yet, but they are supposed to be relieved by the end of April, and it is unclear what will be revealed with the winner. This meal was truly a "Golden" treat for KPop Demon Hunters fans, and we got an impressive look at a beautifully crafted Press Box from our delightful friends at McDonald's. Each card is perfectly detailed, and the added autographs on each make this a true collector's item for fans. We did get lucky enough to acquire an Ultra Rare Rumi card with the purchase of our meal, and we are backing HUNTR/X fully for this fan battle. Everything about this meal was fun, from the themed packaging like the Derby McFlurry and Korean-inspired treats with sauces, to the Shaker Fries, and going back to get more cards. Be sure to head over to your closest McDonald's right now to back your favorite band and cast your vote today!

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