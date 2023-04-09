Always Sunny: Michael Rosenbaum, Morena Baccarin on Show's Early Days On the Inside of You podcast, Michael Rosenbaum and Morena Baccarin discussed the early days of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The best way for us to know that filming on the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is close to wrapping (and possibly wrapped by the time you read this) is that we have The Podcast Gang returning for a new episode of The Always Sunny Podcast on April 24th. And speaking of cool podcasts, we actually have a crossover this week between "Always Sunny" and Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) & his Inside of You podcast. Earlier, we checked in with Rosenbaum and Morena Baccarin (Firefly, Gotham) as they discussed her interest in a Firefly reunion and what her experience was like working with Joss Whedon. This time around, the duo is discussing what it was like being a part of the record-setting sitcom during its earliest days. Rosenbaum portrayed Dee's (Olson) boyfriend/serial thief/proud gun owner Colin in S01E05 "Gun Fever." And Baccarin portrayed Carmen in 2003's "Charlie Has Cancer," the original pilot for what was then known as It's Always Sunny on TV, from McElhenney, Howerton, Day, and Jordan Reid (with Baccarin taking on the role as a favor to Howerton, who she dated in college).

Here's a look at the full episode, with the conversation about the early days of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia kicking in at around the 44:15 mark (and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast here). One of the biggest takeaways that both agree on is that neither of them envisioned the series becoming as big as it did. In fact, Baccarin explains how much she learned by watching how passionate they were about their vision and pursuing it. Even Rosenbaum readily admits that he respected that their vision was in the pilot but that it blew up beyond even his expectations. Though we definitely agree with Rosenbaum on one major point – why didn't they ever have him back on? Like, when they gathered together all of Dee's exes? Hmmm…

In the following clip from TBS' Conan, Baccarin shared more about what it was like being a part of the series' early pilot experience: