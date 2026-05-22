Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, vought rising

The Boys: Vought Rising: Prime Video Releases Official First Look

Set for 2027, here's a first look at Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought/Stormfront)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising.

Article Summary Prime Video released the first official look at The Boys: Vought Rising, the 1950s-set prequel arriving in 2027.

The Boys: Vought Rising follows Soldier Boy and Clara Vought/Stormfront as Vought International’s origins unfold.

The first footage hints The Boys: Vought Rising expands far beyond Soldier Boy and Clara, with bigger surprises in play.

Jensen Ackles and Eric Kripke tease a greener Soldier Boy and Vought’s deadly Compound V experiments shaping the future.

Set in the 1950s, Showrunner Paul Grellong's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising explores the twisted origins of Vought International. Set for Prime Video in 2027, the prequel series (and maybe more?) was first previewed during a screening of the series finale of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys – and now, we have an official version waiting for you above. Though it's only a first look, there's already a lot in play that we weren't expecting beyond the Soldier Boy/Clara story.

The Boys: Kripke, Ackles on Final Season Setting Up "Vought Rising"

"It was exciting, and it was a little bit more challenging because I felt like I'd gotten to know modern-day Soldier Boy pretty well and had him kind of dialed in. And then it kind of stripped a lot of that away to tell the story of how he was back then, before a lot of the shit had happened. But also, while that stuff is happening, when we see him in 'The Boys,' this is the past of all of that stuff, and it's how that kind of shaped his life and shaped who he was and his ideology of himself and of the world," Ackles explained during a recent interview with Deadline Hollywood.

"But you kind of have to strip all that away because he's now going through it, so it's the heartache and the breakup and the experience that he's having in 'V Rising' that we then understand why he became who he became," he continued. "So, it was a little bit different. It was a little trickier to get some footing in that character, but Paul Grellong, who ran the show, did an incredible job of writing these characters out, these storylines, and you'll definitely see the modern-day Soldier Boy; he's in there. But you kind of get the sense of seeing why certain elements of his personality took over more."

Speaking with TV Insider, Kripke shared that Homelander and Soldier Boy's trip to Fort Harmony gave them a chance to expand on the show's universe while offering key elements that will be much more in play in the prequel series. "It's like a little bit of a teaser on 'Vought Rising,' but it's not so much about the location as it is about the stories that you hear about all the different characters, like Soldier Boy's rivalry with his brother, for example, or when you meet him in 'Vought Rising,' he's not like this tough, cocky, devil may care guy, he's a much more green version of Soldier Boy that everyone frankly rolls their eyes at because he's the rich kid who bought his way into the program, whereas everyone else was really seasoned military," Kripke explained.

He continued, "And also the notion that the trial and error and the death and destruction that Vought caused on his way to making those four super soldiers, and then as it evolves into creating what we know the V as we know it today, and the trail of bodies he left behind, that's an important setup as well. So it was fun. We tried to do it in a way that was just important to this particular episode. And every season we're talking about Compound V, where did it come from, how did it start, what really is its origins, and that's just interesting in and of itself, but it also helps kind of tease 'Vought Rising.'"

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things), KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Mark Pellegrino (American Rust), Eric Johnson ("Fifty Shades" franchise), Annie Shapero (House of the Dragon), Raphael Sbarge (Task), Romi Shraiter (Ginny & Georgia), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica), and David Hewlett (Mistletoe Murders).

Paul Grellong will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, and Jim Barnes also serve as executive producers on the series. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

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