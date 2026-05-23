Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Gen Con, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, Vampire: The Masquerade, White Wolf Entertainment, World Of Darkness | Tagged: Gen Con 2026, Vampire the Masquerade

White Wolf Reveals a New Vampire: The Masquerade Project

White Wolf Entertainment confirmed they are working on a new Vampire: The Masquerade, which will be revealed during Gen Con 2026

Article Summary White Wolf confirms a new Vampire: The Masquerade project, with its official reveal set for Gen Con 2026.

The in-house World of Darkness team says the new Vampire: The Masquerade is still early in development.

Design goals include player agency, collaborative storytelling, and stronger ties between lore and mechanics.

Gen Con 2026 will feature a full World of Darkness presentation, playtests, and a live actual play session.

Tabletop publisher White Wolf Entertainment has confirmed they will have a brand-new Vampire: The Masquerade project that they'll be showing off at Gen Con 2026. The news came down during Darkness Emergent LA, where the company took the main stage to announce an in-development title revolving around the World of Darkness IP, being created and developed by their in-house team. We have more details directly from the announcement below, as we now wait to see what the details are somewhere between July 30 and August 2.

White Wolf Reveals New Vampire: The Masquerade Project for Gen Con 2026

This panel was about letting fans get a glimpse of what we're working on, even though it's in a very early stage of development. Creative Director Jess Lanzillo, Creative Producer Martyna (Outstar) Zych, and Lead Game Designer Diogo Nogueira showed up in person to tell our fans that the people building this game are here, they know what it means, and they've been paying attention. We've been reading your chronicles, your Discord, Reddit, and Tumblr posts, your correspondences, your house rules, and your feedback about what's been lost and what still matters. We're making sure your voice matters to the future of White Wolf.

What We Can Tell You Now

The new project is our love letter to the 30+ years of vampires that have led us here. We're celebrating the connection between lore and mechanics, rules and storytelling. The design is focused on player agency, collaboration, and making the experience feel personal. The art direction is built around illustration, with a strong commitment to human-made work. We're also looking at how we want to work with the metaplot in future books. The sense that history is moving and your chronicle exists inside something larger matters to people. It matters to us, too.

What Comes Next

Gen Con 2026 is where we open the door. Full presentation about the future of the World of Darkness (tickets here ), multiple playtesting opportunities, and a live Actual Play (tickets here ) using the playtest material and run by a very familiar face. If today was the introduction, Gen Con is the conversation; and we can't wait to have it with you.

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