Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Sheriff Country Season Finale: S01E20 "Mexico" Preview: Breaking Point

Has Sheriff Mickey Fox finally reached her breaking point? Here's a preview for the season finale of CBS's Sheriff Country, S01E20: "Mexico."

Article Summary Sheriff Country season finale “Mexico” pushes Mickey Fox to a breaking point as family crises and town tensions collide.

With one relative jailed and another hospitalized, Mickey faces a brutal night that could change Edgewater forever.

A federal investigation threatens Mickey’s department and everything she has built in Sheriff Country’s finale.

The preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and key details for Sheriff Country S01E20, “Mexico.”

We're just going to put it out there. Maybe we can give Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) a bit of a break next season? Because things are looking pretty crappy heading into tonight's season finale of CBS's Sheriff Country. In S01E20: "Mexico," Mickey's dealing with one family member in jail and another in the hospital, while tensions across Edgewater grow and a federal investigation only makes things worse. Oh, and did we mention that Alex Kane (Wes Chatham) is a steaming pile of manipulative trash? Here's a look at the official overview, trailer, images, and more for tonight's season ender:

Sheriff Country Season 1 Finale "Mexico" Preview

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 20: "Mexico" – With her department under scrutiny and tensions rising across Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox faces the fallout from a major investigation that threatens to upend everything she's built. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Tony Phelan.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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