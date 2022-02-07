Always Sunny Podcast: Dave Bautista Was Considered for Mac's Dad Role

Another week brings Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz back for another edition of The Always Sunny Podcast, this time looking at S02E10 "Dennis and Dee Get a New Dad." And that fact alone should be enough for you to check it out, but just in case you need a little tease of the kind of things you can expect? Not even five minutes in, we learn that before the amazing Gregory Scott Cummins was cast as Mac's (McElhenney) dad Luther than none other than Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy" films) not only read for the role but made it to final consideration (starting at around the 4:30 mark at the beginning of the conversation).

In the following preview for this week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, Day and Howerton debate the merits of liquid food as opposed to chewable food (yup, we're not kidding). And make sure to check out "Dennis And Dee Get A New Dad" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Day, he had stopped by NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the new film I Want You Back and sharing with us why he thinks he's qualified to take over Saturday Night Live (and treating to a tease of what could be a great Lorne Michael impersonation). This time around, Day touches a bit more on both shows, admitting that he's never rewatched his November 2011 SNL hosting gig because he's not comfortable watching his own work and because he has such fond memories of the experience that he wouldn't want to possibly ruin them with a rewatching that would have him second-guessing everything. But with IASIP, he doesn't have a choice about watching his performance so he drops a great example in the form of Ricky Henderson to explain how he "third-person" handles it. Then Seth Meyers asked Day about the difficulty in coming up with new ideas after 15 seasons, which is when Day explains that current events help keep them motivated… before dropping the biggest reveal of all. That's right, The Gang not only has its rum ham-greasy fingers on the pulse of society but it's also ready for what might roll down the road sooner rather than later. Yup, the episodes for when our alien overlords eventually arrive are ready to go, too. Here's a look at the clip from Day's visit to NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers: (and just so there's no confusion, it's a joke…???):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlie Day Says It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Is Ready for When Aliens Come to Earth (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jog5M3gxLE)