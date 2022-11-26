Always Sunny Podcast: Miranda, Bluestone Honor "The Nightman Cometh"

For many fans of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, November 20, 2008, was the date when the nearly four-season-old series elevated its already excellent game to a whole other level. That's when S04E13 "The Nightman Cometh" first aired, a musical masterpiece that's as enjoyable on its 86th viewing as it was on its initial viewing (or so we're told… don't judge us). To honor the episode's importance, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton's The Always Sunny Podcast will be welcoming some big names to the show that we're pretty sure you've heard of before: Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Composer Cormac Bluestone (who co-wrote most of the music with Day). And that episode is set to drop this Monday, both for the listening crowd and the viewing crowd (on YouTube)… now here's a look at the key art that was released:

"I think we finally found our director for 'Nightman: The Broadway Years," McElhenney wrote as the caption to an Instagram post where he was posing for a "duet selfie" with Miranda back in July of this year. "I know it's a big job, but everybody deserves a first break. Let's see what the kid can do." Okay, first off? Can you imagine how great "The Nightman Cometh" on Broadway would be? I can't help but imagine that Miranda and Day pairing up for a musical (or musical episode) would be mind-blowing. Maybe something gets put together for charity and gets streamed live? And we're already curious to see if Miranda and Day get a chance to pair up for some performing. Now, here's a look at McElhenney & Miranda posing for the camera (and hopefully, the start of some beautiful music about to be made):