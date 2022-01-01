Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Reveals Show with Greatest TV Season Ever

When word broke on Friday that beloved comedian Betty White had passed away at age 99 (just shy of her 100th birthday), you could feel the pop culture universe grind to a halt to mourn, remember, and celebrate a career that lasted over 80 years and influenced generations of future comedic actors. One of those who took to social media to express their feelings about White's passing as well as what the icon meant to him growing up was FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney (you can check out his initial post below). But more than paying tribute to White, McElhenney also drew a line in the sand when it came to the never-ending "greatest sitcom" debate. And considering he created the record-setting IASIP, he has some street cred to speak from.

Are you looking for "the greatest season of any television show that has ever been, or will ever be, produced," then McElhenney says you need to look no further than The Golden Girls Season 3 (September 19, 1987 – May 7, 1988). Here's a look at McElhenney's tweet from earlier today throwing down the sitcom gauntlet, which under different circumstances would be a great springboard for some hearty debate:

At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, Golden Girls season 3 is the greatest season of any television show that has ever been, or will ever be, produced. — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"Thank you for making me feel less alone. Thank you for giving me something to look forward to, week after week. Thank you for your phone calls disregarding our children and asking about our pets. I love you, Betty," McElhenney wrote in the caption to his Instagram post honoring the impact the comedian had for over eight decades. "Goodbye, you perfect beam of golden sunshine." Now here's a look at the original post:

Also last week, McElhenney announced that his, Howerton, Day & Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast will be offering a companion video podcast series that will also offer fans a personal look back at the series episode-by-episode- with a ton of extras in-between. In the following clip, the trio discusses why the idea of a video podcast is a bad one on a number of levels. But since this is the "Always Sunny" universe, you know how that ends up, right?

