Posted in: Anime, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Events, Manga, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV, Viz Media | Tagged: anime, David Brothers, Devil's Candy, manga, rem, rooster fighter, spider-man, ultraman, ULTRAMAN: ALONG CAME A SPIDER-MAN, viz media

Ultraman/Spider-Man, Rooster Fighter Get VIZ Media Spotlight at SDCC

VIZ Media hit the first day of SDCC 2024 with announcements for the Rooster Fighter anime and the upcoming Ultraman-Spider-Man crossover.

Manga and anime publisher VIZ Media had a highly successful presence at this year's SDCC with two panels. It was only Thursday, the first day of the con and the publisher already trotted out major announcements for new projects. At the VIZ Media panel, they announced that Rooster Fighter, everyone's favorite cock created by Shu Sakuratani, is now in production for an anime adaptation. The story follows Keiji, a rooster with superhuman strength, as he defends the world from giant monsters known as "Demons." With its high-octane action and comedic scenes, Rooster Fighter is one mother-clucker who delivers a showstopper. This is the rooster hero the world has been waiting for!

"Rooster Fighter is finally being made into an anime!" said creator Sakuratani in his statement. "Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime. So, I can't tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true! This is all thanks to my readers' continued support and Hero's and VIZ Media's contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you.

I believe "Rooster Fighter" is very blessed. We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can't wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!"

VIZ Media's Other Announcements

Then Marvel joined VIZ on stage to share some thrilling news for fans! Ultraman and Spider-Man are teaming up for the first time in a Shogakukan manga series, which will be released simultaneously with Japan exclusively on VIZ Manga—VIZ Media's digital service—this August.

Japan's greatest superhero, Ultraman, and iconic Marvel Super Hero Spider-Man unite for the first time in ULTRAMAN: ALONG CAME A SPIDER-MAN, an epic serialized Japanese manga from Shogakukan. Part of a major cross-cultural event set to take the global comics scene by storm, this news follows the recent announcement of Marvel Comics' ULTRAMAN x AVENGERS series, debuting on the same day this August 14, and comes when excitement for the Ultraman franchise is at an all-time high following the release of new animated film Ultraman: Rising on Netflix in June.

Then VIZ Media also had a panel, Devil's Candy: The Draw of Manga at the Shiley Special Events Suite of the San Diego Central Library where creator and illustrator Rem, known for the popular webcomic series turned VIZ Original manga Devils Candy, did a live drawing for panel attendees and answered questions about her entertaining manga series in a conversation with VIZ editor David Brothers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!