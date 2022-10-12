Always Sunny: Ryan Reynolds Wants Cameo; Rob McElhenney Knows The Role

Okay, between Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, HBO Max's Hacks & Velma, FX's Little Demon, and the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie (to name just a few), The Gang from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito) have really been making the most of their off-time outside of Paddy's pub. That's why we haven't been bringing up anything about Season 16, especially with The Gang a part of our lives on a weekly basis with The Always Sunny Podcast. But when McElhenney and his Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) get together to discuss their FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham and the topic turns to "Always Sunny," you can't help but take notice. And if what they discussed ends up panning out, we might just have to change our policy about not obsessing over the 16th season. Oh… did we mention that there were puppies, too?

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview, McElhenney and Reynolds answer questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders). At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark). Along with the puppy-playing (thanks, Petco) and the "Always Sunny" talk, the duo also discuss their favorite memories while filming Welcome To Wrexham, if there is a possible Ted Lasso cameo in their futures, and anything that Reynolds can say about Deadpool 3: