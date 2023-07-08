Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: always sunny, episode 7, FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, preview, season 16, trailer

Always Sunny Season 16 Ep. 7 Trailer: The McPoyles Rule The Lanes!

You're going to love this trailer for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E07, as "The Gang Goes Bowling" for a battle of the sexes.

Let's take a moment to appreciate a very special & bittersweet occasion. Of course, we're talking about the release of the trailer for FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E07: "The Gang Goes Bowling" (directed by Megan Ganz and written by McElhenney, Howerton & Day). Why? Because that means we've reached the penultimate episode of the season – or the second-to-last one, in simpler terms. It appears that the "Wade Boggs" battle of the sexes has shifted to bowling, with Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Artemis Pebdani, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jimmi Simpson, and Nate Mooney in the ultimate battle for… actually, not a whole lot. Maybe bragging rights? Take a look…

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E07 "The Gang Goes Bowling"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 7 "The Gang Goes Bowling": The guys crash Dee's bowling league night and compete in a battle of the sexes at a bowling alley owned by the McPoyles; Dee, Artemis, The Waitress, and Gail the Snail versus Dennis, Mac, Charlie, and Frank in a classic match to prove who is better. Directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 8 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day": After a physical reveals that Dennis has elevated blood pressure, he decides to take a day away from The Gang to de-stress at the beach. But life has other plans, and his day spirals into a domino-chain of tech and customer service challenges until he can no longer contain his rage. Written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!