Always Sunny Season 17: David Hornsby Gets Into "Rickety Cricket" Mode

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, writer, and EP David Hornsby shared a look at his transformation into Rickety Cricket for Season 17.

When it comes to covering FXX's Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we've been living in two overlapping worlds. One world involves anything and everything that we can learn about The Gang and the folks from Quinta Brunson's award-winning ABC series Abbott Elementary crossing over. The other world involves keeping track of how filming on Season 17 is going now that it's officially underway. And we got a big update earlier today from series star, writer, and executive producer David Hornsby (Mythic Quest) – and it came from the make-up chair. That's right, Hornsby posted a look at himself going through the process to bring "Father" Matthew Mara, aka "Rickety Cricket," back to what could could loosely be called a life.

"SLUT mode engaged," Hornsby shared as the caption to his post, showing what mid-Rickety Cricket transformation looks like and thanking Sioux Sinclair and Glen Griffin for making the magic happen:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards ceremony in January, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

