AMC Expands Streaming: Horror Focus; TWD Series "The Walking Dogs"

It looks like AMC Networks liked what it saw when it launched an ad-supported version of its streaming service AMC+. Earlier today, we learned that AMC is is planning to roll out ad-supported versions of all of its streaming services by the end of the 2024-2025 upfront market – a move meant to offer advertisers more inroads into working with the company's library of programming. What that means is that Shudder, AcornTV, HIDIVE, ALLBLK, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited will each have an ad-supported option for subscribers to choose from. Factoring in its several FAST channels, this isn't the company's first venture into commercial streaming.

"Our message to our partners is that we have really taken a lot of time and resources and done a lot of work to build out an infrastructure that meets you where you need to be," shared Kim Kelleher, AMC Networks' chief commercial officer, regarding the company's approach to offer a more "seamless" experience across all of its services. "We have put together our very fragmented audience across platforms in a way that should be seamless"

Here are some of the highlights that viewers can expect:

Oh, The Horror! A year-long focus on horror across all platforms – with a focus on horror streaming service Shudder and AMC's annual "FearFest" programming calendar. Actor, producer, writer & director Josh Ruben will serve as the "Ambassador of Horror" during the focus. "We are bringing fans the genre they love most and bringing our partners the opportunity to create award-winning campaigns within it," added Kim Granito, chief marketing officer of AMC Networks.

New Content! Viewers can also expect a second season of the soon-to-launch cooking series In The Kitchen With Harry Hamlin – featuring the Mayfair Witches star – and more "Show Me More," which offers pretty extensive looks behind the scenes of some of our favorite shows. In addition, we have a very interesting spinoff series on the reality show side of "The Walking Dead" universe in The Walking Dogs – where cast members from the franchise's universe show off their pups. WEtv talent Reginae Carter will also be examining current trends in the "quick-hit" series Vibe Check.

