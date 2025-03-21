Posted in: TBS, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad Needs a New Home: TBS No Longer Airing New Episodes

Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad needs a new home: TBS will no longer air new episodes after the current season.

It looks like Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's long-running animated series American Dad is in need of a new home. TV Line is reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS will be shutting down new episodes with the current season – with TBS's "series finale" set for Monday, March 24 at 10 pm ET (though past episodes will continue to air on TBS and Adult Swim through 2030). Having made its debut on FOX in 2005, American Dad would make the move to basic cable in 2014 – where it's been a strong performer for the cable network. As WBD continues to figure out what to do with its cable networks, the move could be seen as the company developing a clearer picture of what it wants to do with TBS, TNT, and truTV. Of course, considering WBD's long-running and less-than-impressive track record on how it handled animation in the past, the move isn't exactly going to win WBD any fans. As for where it could end up? Personally, we could see the series fitting nicely with Hulu – especially considering the streamer already went into business with MacFarlane for two original Family Guy specials.

American Dad: What Escaped Lab Monkeys Could Lead To…

Does anyone remember those rhesus macaque monkeys that escaped from a South Carolina medical lab last November? And they weren't just any rhesus macaque monkeys… Yes, that's exactly what happened – 43 monkeys escaped from Alpha Genesis in Yemassee, Beaufort County in South Carolina – and we really never got an "ending" to that story. As for the matter of them not being your average rhesus macaque monkeys, that has to do with them having been around to be experiemented on for a really, really long time. How did it happen? And how could TBS's American Dad be involved?

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard revealed that a worker at the facility didn't secure the monkeys' door – and then it became literally a "monkey see, monkey do" situation. "It's really like follow-the-leader. You see one go, and the others go. It was a group of 50, and 7 stayed behind, and 43 bolted out the door," he shared. So far, it seemed like the escapees weren't looking to stray too far from the facility – with Westergaard adding, "They're just being goofy monkeys jumping back and forth playing with each other," he said. "It's kind of like a playground situation here." Now, we know what you're thinking. Planets of the Apes. 28 Days Later. Makes perfect sense. But for us, we can't help but think back to 2014 and the tenth season of the animated series.

In Episode 20: "The Longest Distance Relationship" (directed by Pam Cooke & Valerie Fletcher and written by Jordan Blum & Parker Deay), Haley has to choose between moving on with Millionaire Matt Davis or waiting for Jeff to return from space (a decision that Roger takes out of her hands in a big way by the end of the episode). Complicating matters is that Steve and Snot are able to speak with Jeff – still traveling with the ghost of Sinbad (too much to go into right now) and attempting to get back home. At one point, Jeff makes it back to Earth via a wormhole, only to realize that he landed in the future. Haley is now 60, Rodger has apparently redeemed himself, and Stan is fully committed to having an ape body ahead of the ape uprising he swore was going to happen. Good news for Stan? He was right. Bad news for Stan? The ape body didn't work. Maybe what that episode was – ten years ago – was foreshadowing what was to come?

