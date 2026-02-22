Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! Returns to FOX Tonight! Check Out Our S20E01 Preview

Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad! returns to FOX tonight! Here's our preview for S20E01: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party."

Article Summary American Dad! Season 20 premieres on FOX tonight with episode S20E01, "Aw Rats, A Pool Party."

The season opener features the Smiths hosting a pool party with surprise guests and a rat problem.

Next week’s episode, "The Flume Room," sees Stan struggling with Francine's obsession with flume rides.

Episode previews, image galleries, and a look ahead at what’s coming this season on American Dad!

We proudly introduce you to the first of our weekly previews of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! Season 20. On FOX. We're not gonna lie: we still haven't quite processed that, even after seeing the way that the network handled Family Guy. Tonight's season opener, S20E01: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party," sees the Smiths dealing with a dead rat and the return of some familiar faces. In addition, we have a look ahead to March 1st's S20E02: "The Flume Room," with Stan having a hard time getting on board with Francine's thing for flume rides. We've got overviews and image galleries for both waiting for you below. In addition, we've included a look back at the Jenny McCarthy-hosted FOX Winter Preview special (with "Animation Domination" previews kicking in around the 16:40 mark below) that offered additional looks at what's to come, along with the teaser for the animated series' return to FOX waiting for you above.

American Dad S20E01: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party" & E02: "The Flume Room"

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 1: "Aw Rats, A Pool Party" – The Smiths are having a pool party! Everyone is coming, including Francine's sister and Steve's ex! Wait, is that a dead rat in the pool?

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 2: "The Flume Room" – Stan struggles to appreciate Francine's niche interest in flume rides.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

