The Inside Outtakes: Bo Burnham Drops Collection of Unseen Material

Earlier tonight, Bo Burnham dropped a surprise on fans via social media with news that the comedian, actor, filmmaker & songwriter was releasing a new special on their YouTube channel later in the evening. And that's exactly what he did, with the hour-plus The Inside Outtakes now live (more on that in a second). The unreleased material stems from his 2021 Emmy Award-winning Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside, which was filmed between March 2020 and March 2021. Released to celebrate the special's one-year anniversary, the footage included in this new special was edited between April 2022 and May 2022.

Bo Burnham: Inside. Bo Burnham in Bo Burnham: Inside. (c) Courtesy of Netflix 2021.

You can head on over to Burnham's YouTube Channel to check out The Inside Outtakes by heading here, and here's a look at Burnham's two most recent Instagram posts announcing the special and confirming that it had officially dropped (followed by some selected cuts from Netflix's Bo Burnham: Inside):

And in the following meta-reaction video, we have some Burnham-on-Burnham action as the comedian, actor, filmmaker & songwriter screens and reacts to his song, "Unpaid Intern"

And in this clip, Burnham and special friend Socko duet on a song about how the world really works:

Burnham takes us behind the curtain to show what "FaceTime with My Mom (Tonight)" is all about:

And finally, Netflix put together the following featurette around the same time as Burnham's special was released. While millions of folks got to know him through the one-person special (Burnham wrote, directed, produced, filmed, edited, performed in, and covered all of the other bases not covered by the titles we mentioned earlier), here's a chance to see the journey Burnham made from filming YouTube video in his bedroom to producing award-winning specials for the streaming service:

