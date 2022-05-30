The Inside Outtakes: Bo Burnham Drops Collection of Unseen Material

Earlier tonight, Bo Burnham dropped a surprise on fans via social media with news that the comedian, actor, filmmaker & songwriter was releasing a new special on their YouTube channel later in the evening. And that's exactly what he did, with the hour-plus The Inside Outtakes now live (more on that in a second). The unreleased material stems from his 2021 Emmy Award-winning Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside, which was filmed between March 2020 and March 2021. Released to celebrate the special's one-year anniversary, the footage included in this new special was edited between April 2022 and May 2022.

You can head on over to Burnham's YouTube Channel to check out The Inside Outtakes by heading here, and here's a look at Burnham's two most recent Instagram posts announcing the special and confirming that it had officially dropped (followed by some selected cuts from Netflix's Bo Burnham: Inside):

And in the following meta-reaction video, we have some Burnham-on-Burnham action as the comedian, actor, filmmaker & songwriter screens and reacts to his song, "Unpaid Intern"

And in this clip, Burnham and special friend Socko duet on a song about how the world really works:

Burnham takes us behind the curtain to show what "FaceTime with My Mom (Tonight)" is all about:

And finally, Netflix put together the following featurette around the same time as Burnham's special was released. While millions of folks got to know him through the one-person special (Burnham wrote, directed, produced, filmed, edited, performed in, and covered all of the other bases not covered by the titles we mentioned earlier), here's a chance to see the journey Burnham made from filming YouTube video in his bedroom to producing award-winning specials for the streaming service: