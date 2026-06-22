Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Rivals, McFarlane Toys

Reach for the Stars with the New Marvel Rivals Black Panther Statue

McFarlane Toys' new Marvel Rivals Black Panther 1/6-scale collectible is available for pre-order on the McFarlane Toys Store for $59.99, with a July 2026 release.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Marvel Rivals Black Panther 1/6-scale statue inspired by T’Challa’s cosmic Gamerverse design.

Marvel Rivals reimagines Black Panther as ruler of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda amid a multiversal crisis.

The Black Panther collectible features advanced Wakandan armor, a dynamic display base, art card, and comic bonus.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Rivals Black Panther statue are live now for $59.99 ahead of its July 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys is back with a brand-new Marvel Rivals release, bringing fans another exciting opportunity to expand their collection with one of the game's most iconic heroes. This latest collectible brings Black Panther to life in incredible detail, capturing the version of T'Challa that Marvel Rivals players recognize. In the story of Marvel Rivals, T'Challa is far more than the king of Wakanda. He rules over the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, a vast cosmic civilization that spans across the stars. As the Timestream Entanglement fractures reality and causes worlds to collide, Black Panther finds himself at the heart of a crisis that threatens the existence of countless universes.

Tasked with safeguarding Wakanda's vital Chronovium supply, he joins forces with Reed Richards and other allies in a desperate effort to prevent total multiversal collapse. He would soon find himself in a vampire-infested New York City, where he confronts Dracula and battles the corrupting influence of Blood Chronovium while struggling to remain true to his royal duty. McFarlane Toys now captures this powerful interpretation of Black Panther, showcasing his advanced Wakandan armor, agile combat stance, and commanding royal presence. The figure includes a themed display base, collectible art card, and a copy of Marvel Comics Marvel Rivals: King in Black #1. Pre-orders for the Marvel Rivals 1/6-scale Black Panther statue are now live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $59.99, with a July 2026 release date.

Black Panther (Marvel Rivals) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure

"T'Challa, King of Wakanda, wields the perfect blend of the cutting-edge Vibranium technology and ancestral power drawn from the Panther God, Bast. The Black Panther bides his time until elegantly infiltrating enemy lines and commencing his hunt."

Inspired by Marvel Rivals.

1:6th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop.

Stands approximately 10.6" tall.

Includes Marvel Rivals King in Black comic.

Includes collectible art card with character artwork.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel and Marvel Rivals Collectibles.

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