Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: alice in wonderland, Beast Kingdom, disney

New Disney's Alice in Wonderland Statue Arrives from Beast Kingdom

A new Master Craft statue is on the way from Beast Kingdom as the world of Alice in Wonderland comes to life once more

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils a new Disney Alice in Wonderland Master Craft statue featuring Alice falling into Wonderland.

The 15.71-inch Alice in Wonderland collectible includes the Cheshire Cat, hand-painted details, and vibrant sculpting.

Wonderland Easter eggs like a golden frame, tiny door, and hidden nods make this Alice in Wonderland statue stand out.

Limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide, the Alice in Wonderland Beast Kingdom statue is up for pre-order at $300 now.

It is time to fall down the rabbit hole once again, as Beast Kingdom has unveiled its latest Disney Master Craft statue. Get ready to return to Wonderland, as Alice from the iconic Disney classic Alice in Wonderland comes to life in a brand-new collectible release. Standing at 15.71" tall, Alice is depicted mid-fall into Wonderland while the mischievous Cheshire Cat watches from above with his signature grin. The statue features detailed 3D sculpting paired with expert hand-painted finishes, bringing the vibrant colors and expressive character designs of Wonderland to life.

Hidden throughout the statue are several inspired Easter eggs, including a golden portrait frame, a bite-sized door, and subtle directional cues pointing toward iconic locations from Wonderland. These details make the statue a true display piece for dedicated Disney collectors. This new release from Beast Kingdom will be limited to just 3,000 pieces worldwide, making it highly sought after among Disney fans and collectors. Pre-orders are already live at $300, with the statue scheduled to ship in December 2027.

Disney's Alice in Wonderland – Master Craft Statue

"The moment Alice falls down the rabbit hole, reality gives way to wonder as a magical adventure begins. Beast Kingdom's Master Craft Series brings this iconic Alice in Wonderland scene to life, capturing Alice's unforgettable descent into Wonderland alongside the mischievous Cheshire Cat. Featuring detailed 3D sculpting, expert hand-painted finishes, an ornate golden frame, and a richly layered rabbit hole base, the statue beautifully recreates the charm and fantasy of Disney's beloved classic."

From Alice's flowing hair and weightless pose to the Cheshire Cat's signature grin and hidden Wonderland details throughout the base, every element invites collectors to step into a world where imagination has no limits. Bring home Alice & Cheshire Cat and relive the magic of Wonderland's most enchanting adventure!"

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