Cartoon Network Studios Artist Stairwell Finds Virtual Home Online

Animation fans can now check out Cartoon Network Studios' iconic Artist Stairwell via a new website that offers a "flythrough" 3D tour & more.

From 2000 to 2023, the Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) in Downtown Burbank served not just as the home for award-winning animation but also as the creative sandbox for any number of artists of diverse talents and backgrounds. Perhaps one of the greatest symbols of that nearly quarter-century run was the legendary CNS Artist Stairwell – a living canvas where folks who came through those doors would have the opportunity to leave their artistic footprint behind. Now, the famous stairwell is getting a virtual home online via a newly launched dedicated website. With the undertaking spearheaded by CNS executive producer Calvin Wong (We Baby Bears), every inch of the stairwell was meticulously scanned & photographed – all for the interactive site CNStudiosStairwell.com. When you head on over, you will be given a "flythrough" 3D tour of the space that allows for some up close & personal looks at every piece of art. In addition, CNS artists who contributed to the stairwell will be able to submit annotations to their work via a special link on the page to add an even more intimate & personal perspective.

"Cartoon Network Studios will always be a home for creators. As we continue to further that legacy in our new buildings, it's a joy to pay tribute to this beloved space for the animation community to enjoy and continue to be inspired," shared Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

Established in 2000, Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) is a global animation and interactive studio that's home to hundreds of visual artists who have been a part of the studio's many critically acclaimed and groundbreaking animated series – including Adventure Time, Craig of the Creek, Steven Universe, Regular Show, The Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears. CNS has also produced notable Adult Swim hits such as Genndy Tartakovky's Primal, Samurai Jack, and Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law. For its work, CNS has been honored with multiple awards and accolades from around the world – including Emmy Awards, Peabody Awards, GLAAD Awards, Annie Awards, the BAFTA Children's Award, Italy's prestigious Pulcinella Award & Annecy Festival's Cristal Award.

