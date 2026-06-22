Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delta Force, Team Jade

Delta Force Reveals Season Meltdown With Rainbow Six Siege Collab

Delta Force will be getting a new season shortly, as Season Meltdown will bring with it a new collaboration with Rainbow Six Siege

Article Summary Delta Force Season Meltdown launches June 30, adding new maps, modes, weapons, and the new Operator N-Two.

Delta Force Operations gets AZ3 Nuclear Plant, where rising radiation, hazards, and player choices shape each ending.

Season Meltdown adds Coliseum for Warfare, plus the RM277 and SVCH to give Delta Force players new combat options.

Delta Force also teams with Rainbow Six Siege for a crossover featuring themed Operator pairings and weapon skins.

Team Jade will release a new season for Delta Force next week, as Season Meltdown truly brings the heat, along with a new collaboration. First off, the game is getting a new Operations map in the form of a nuclear power plant, as well as a new extraction map where everyone has the chance to write the ending. Meanwhile, the game will have a collab with Ubisoft as Rainbow Six Siege characters will arrive for a special mode. We have more details below as the content will launch on June 30.

Season Meltdown Brings Rainbow Six Siege to Delta Force

Season Meltdown introduces a new flagship Operations experience with a new map: AZ3 Nuclear Plant, a large-scale map set inside an escalating crisis. Players are deployed into a failing nuclear facility where radiation levels rise, systems break down, and every decision carries weight. As the reactor pushes toward meltdown, each run becomes a race between risk and survival, with outcomes ranging from controlled shutdowns to full-scale evacuation.

The environment itself plays an active role in Season Meltdown. Areas degrade as they're explored, hazards intensify over time, and the deeper players push, the greater the rewards…and the danger. At the center of it all is H1000, a relentless boss who hunts high-threat players, turning every match into a high-pressure encounter where staying alive is never guaranteed.

But where there's danger, there's also opportunity. As a key HAVVK facility, AZ3 Nuclear Plant is filled with intel and valuable supplies waiting to be discovered — including AZ3 key cards, repeatable unlocks that grant access to high-value rooms with ever-escalating rewards. And beyond the loot, the map's outcome is never fixed: the collective actions of every player on AZ3 ultimately decide how the crisis unfolds and which ending the facility reaches — a first for Delta Force. To welcome players of all kinds into the crisis, AZ3 Nuclear Plant will be available in both Normal and Easy difficulties.

Leading the charge into AZ3 is a new Operator, N-Two — a former cooling engineer whose past is tied directly to the facility. His cryo-tech kit lets squads slow enemies, freeze down key spaces and control the pace of engagements, giving players new tools to dictate how fights unfold across both Operations and Warfare.

Players will also head into the season with two new weapons in hand. The RM277 is a 6.8mm bullpup rifle built to punch through next-gen armor — a dependable mid-range workhorse with strong stopping power and controllable recoil. The SVCH is a hard-hitting, single-fire marksman option built for range and pressure, rewarding players who control the fight from a distance. Together, they give players two clear answers to two different ranges.

The action extends to large-scale combat with Coliseum, a new Warfare battlefield built around a historic arena and its surrounding city. Here, dynamic fire events take center stage: spreading across the map, collapsing structures, and reshaping the battlefield in real time. Positions that feel secure one moment can disappear the next, pushing players to constantly adapt as the fight evolves. Three new Warfare modes will also roll out over the course of the season, continuously expanding how players experience large-scale combat.

As part of this major summer rollout, Team Jade has also officially revealed their upcoming collaboration with Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. This crossover brings themed Operator pairings, weapon skins inspired by iconic Siege designs, and other additional in-game content. Designed as a celebration of tactical gameplay, the collaboration highlights the shared DNA between the two titles while giving players new ways to engage with both worlds.

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