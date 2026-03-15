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American Dad! Season 20 Ep. 4 Preview: Stan Smith, Reality TV King!

Stan's ready for his reality TV moment on FOX and Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad!, S20E04: "Camera Stan."

Article Summary Stan Smith jumps into reality TV fame in American Dad! Season 20 Episode 4, "Camera Stan."

Stan believes reality TV needs him and sets out to become its newest sensation on FOX's animated comedy.

Klaus gets his own Klaus (?!?) as the Smith family faces more misadventures in Langley Falls.

Check out the episode preview and a highlight clip from last week's wild American Dad! action.

While we're surprised it took this long and this many seasons for him to come to this "revelation" (you know, the ones that usually end up crashing and burning), Stan realizes he's been depriving reality television fans by not starring in his own reality TV show. Well, it looks like he's putting a stop to that in tonight's episode of Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! on FOX. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for S20E04: "Camera Stan" (followed by a highlight from last week's episode):

American Dad Season 20: S20E04 "Camera Stan" Preview

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 4: "Camera Stan" – Stan thinks he has what it takes to thrive on reality TV; Klaus gets himself a Klaus.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

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