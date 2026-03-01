Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: american dad

American Dad! Season 20: Here's Our S20E02 "The Flume Room" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of FOX and Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker & Matt Weitzman's American Dad!, S20E02: "The Flume Room."

Article Summary Dive into American Dad! Season 20, Episode 2, as Stan struggles with Francine’s obsession with flume rides.

Hayley, Steve, Jeff, and Roger find themselves tangled in a mysterious subplot—what could they be up to?

Get a look ahead at Episode 3, “Powering Through,” where Stan’s stubbornness takes a wild turn.

Catch up with special video previews and episode insights for FOX's hit animated comedy from Seth MacFarlane.

FOX and Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman's American Dad! returns tonight with S20E02: "The Flume Room," with Stan having a hard time getting on board with Francine's thing for flume rides. Meanwhile, Hayley, Steve, Jeff, and Roger have themselves wrapped up in something – but what? Oh, and where's Klaus and Rogu? Hopefully, we get some answers – but for now, you can check out our preview. Following that, we have an overview and image gallery for S20E03: "Powering Through" and more.

American Dad Season 20: S20E02 & S20E03 Previews

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 2: "The Flume Room" – Stan struggles to appreciate Francine's niche interest in flume rides.

American Dad! Season 20 Episode 3: "Powering Through" – Stan is determined to prove that there's no illness he can't power through, even if it ends up killing him… and everyone else.

FOX's American Dad! centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer), who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky yet confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic, and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman, and is executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle, along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

