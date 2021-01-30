American Gods S03 Preview: Shadow's Not Really Happy with Tech Boy

Though last week's episode brought viewers an acting master class between Ian McShane's Wednesday and Blythe Danner's Demeter and some perspective-changing intel on Laura (Emily Browning) during her Purgatory time, it was the missing Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) that makes for the eye-opening storyline heading into Sunday night's episode "The Unseen": a team-up between Shadow (Ricky Whittle) and Tech Boy (Bruce Langley). And while they're playing "buddy cop movie" to find her, Laura learns more about her destiny while Wednesday looks to Marilyn Manson's Johan Wengren and the Lords of Valhalla biker gang for some good, old-fashioned worship. What could go wrong… right? Here's a look at some preview images as well as an episode overview and promo for the next chapter of STARZ's American Gods.

Here's a look at a sneak preview for this Sunday's episode, where Tech Boy finds himself needing to be pretty damn convincing to keep himself from getting an ass-beating by a none-too-happy Shadow.

American Gods season 3, episode 4 "The Unseen": Bilqui has been taken captive and finds herself caught in the middle of an identity crisis, but Shadow and Technical Boy join forces to find her; Wednesday decides to visit a group of Lords of Valhalla, a nearby chapter of a biker gang. Directed by Eva Sørhaug, with the teleplay by Nick Gillie.

Now here's a look at what viewers can expect to come during the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.