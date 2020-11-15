American Gods Season 3 Introduces Two Familiar Lakeside Sights

Following up on our earlier look at American Gods cast members Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, Julia Sweeney, Iwan Rheon, and more offering viewers a look at the third season, STARZ is offering a closer look at the town of Lakeside. In the new season of the cable network's adaptation of author and executive producer Neil Gaiman's novel, Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) looks to take a break from the war between the old gods and the new gods to figure out what kind of god he wants to be. One location he will become familiar with is Hinzelmann's General Store (which you can check out in a new image released on Sunday, which we're assuming is being run by Ann-Marie Hinzelmann (Julia Sweeney), the self-appointed mayor of the town- and if she's anything like the novel, she has a knowledge of what makes the area so "unique"- and how it stays that way.

Nest up, we have a look at Eric Johnson's Chad Mulligan, Lakeside's Chief of Police. Known for spending his days breaking up problems and finding solutions to disputes between the townsfolk he's known his entire life, Sheriff Mulligan's world gets upended when a local teenage girl goes missing and the town begins to turn on itself. One person who's already a fan of Johnson's? Whittle, who lets it be known in the tweet that follows that their "bromance" is real:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Technical Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.