American Horror Stories Hopes You're Not Allergic to Latex Credits

By now, there's a very good chance most of you have screened the first two episodes of FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories, S01E01 "Rubber (Wo)man" and So1E02 "Rubber (Wo)man: Part 2." We're also guessing that some of you may be at around the 3-4 times rewatching point by now (we're somewhere in-between). But for those of you who haven't been able to grab some time yet, here's a bit more incentive to carve out some time, the very rubbery opening credits for the first, two-part chapter that finds Sierra McCormick's Scarlett and her two dads (Matt Bomer's Michael and Gavin Creel's Troy) moving into a very familiar house- one with a darkness within it that's looking to claim the three as its own.

Belissa Escobedo as Shanti, Paris Jackson as Maya, Kaia Gerber as Ruby, Aaron Tveit as Adam, Merrin Dungey as Dr. Andi Grant, Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena, Selena Sloan as Erin, and Valerie Loo as Nicole also star in the two-part season-opener- and now you can check out the very rubbery opening credits:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Opening – Season 1 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbdXkZpJwJQ)

Here's a look back at the sneak preview released for American Horror Stories S01E01, currently streaming on Hulu:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Sneak Peek – Episode 1 Season 1 | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDZsB-pLysQ)

Now here's a look at the official Episode 1 & 2 cast reveal video that was released earlier today for S01E01 "Rubber (Wo)man" ("A teenager and her Dads move into a forsaken home with a grim past. As the family makes renovations, a darkness takes root within them") and So1E02 "Rubber (Wo)man: Part 2" ("Scarlett enters a twisted new romance while Michael and Troy are forced to confront their rocky relationship")- with the series haunting our dreams beginning Thursday, July 15:

And in this special teaser, AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy shows off the "Killer Looks" in store for viewers:

Here's your newest look at American Horror Stories, exclusively streaming right now on FX on Hulu:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Hotline – Season 1 Teaser | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wu3FZ7sZCc8)

Previously, the first wave of casting announcements was made- and it was damn impressive. Along with the names above, we also learned the anthology series will be welcoming John Carol Lynch as Larry Bitterman, Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth, Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley, Dyllon Burnside as James, Nico Greetham as Zinn, Charles Melton as Wyatt, Kevin McHale as Barry, Rhenzy Feliz as Chad, Madison Bailey as Kelley, Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn, Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore, Virginia Gardner as Bernadette, and Danny Trejo as Santa Claus (and that's just to start). For a look back at the official start to your "American Horror Summer," here's the trailer for FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories– haunting the streaming service's screens with a two-episode premiere on July 15:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Official Trailer – Season 1 | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oyH8Rd6IOM)

With the new horror anthology kicking off this week, here's a look back to our introduction to "Rubber Woman" in this previously-released teaser- and let just say "Rubber Man" isn't exactly going to be getting in her way:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Stories | Rubber Woman – Season 1 Teaser | FX on Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-8gwjkM6fU)

